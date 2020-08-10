Prada collaborates with cinema director Jia Zhangke to present Prada Mode Shanghai

From the 31st of August to the 1st of September 2020, Prada will present Prada Mode Shanghai in partnership with Chinese film director Jia Zhangke. The event will take place in Rong Zhai, a 20th century estate at the center of Shanghai. Prada Mode, an itinerant social club, will present a series of exclusive art and cultural events. Zhangke will transmute the residence into MIÀN, an idea inspired by his cinematic work.

The event will be divided into three episodes. The first will have as its theme Noodle Eating/chī miàn, where visitors will learn the antique art of food production, through cooking demonstrations and noodle samples. The second episode will present Surface/bǐao miàn, where the director will invite visitors to rethink corporeal autonomy through the portrayal of tattoos and disco, considered past symbols of freedom and rebellion. The last episode will be Meetin/huì miàn, presenting Shanghai’s history through a sequence of video installations, encouraging visitors to walk around the beautiful and historical spaces of the Long Zhai villa. Finally, Prada Mode Shanghai’s guests will have the opportunity to attend talks with prominent cultural entities, a short film by Jia Zhangke, and taste the food of the director’s restaurant.

Prada Mode was hosted in Miami at the end of 2018 and since then the event toured progressively between Hong Kong, London, and Paris.