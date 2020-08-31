Solastalgia – Eight Wild Tales, Art Basel’s first online film programme

“Solastalgia is the definitive disease of the 21st century but only a few even know its name. The symptoms include a sense of loss, a vague sensation of being torn from the earth, a general out-of-placeness, homelessness without leaving home. You have probably felt it without knowing what it was. Solastalgia is the unease we inflict on ourselves as we create a world we don’t want to inhabit, a world stripped of nature.”

Curated by Filipa Ramos and inspired by the phenomena of Solastalgia, which describes an emotional reaction to change, in particular to climate change, Eight Wild Tales is a program of artists’ films that look at forms of personal and collective response to a sense of strangeness of being in the world. The program brings together eight films by artists from various contexts and generations. The various films combine live action, found footage, animation and CGI to narrate outlandish stories of joy and awe, ecstasy and fear, where different relationships and alliances are established with more-than-human worlds.

Full schedule of films

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Pauline Curnier Jardin, ‘Explosion Ma Baby’, 2016, 09:12 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020

DIS, ‘A Good Crisis’, 2018, 03:48 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Kara Walker, ‘Fall Frum Grace, Miss Pipi’s Blue Tale’, 2011, 17:00 min. video, color, sound.

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic, ‘Painting with history in a room filled with people with funny names’, 2018, 31:00 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Camille Henrot, ‘Psychopompe’, 2011, 50:00 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Rachel Rose, ‘Wil-o-Wisp’, 2018, 10:07 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Superflex, ‘Western Rampart’, 2018, 15:00 min. HD video, color, sound.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, ‘Fog Dog’, 2020, 44:00 min. HD video, color, sound.