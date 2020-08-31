Call for applications: Goethe-Institut Fellowship at the Documenta Institute

The Goethe-Institut, the documenta archiv and the Kunsthochschule Kassel (University of the Arts Kassel) / University of Kassel are launching their joint fellowship program for international young scientists and researching artists and curators at the documenta Institute.

Twice a year, starting in October 2020, one fellowship holder each – preferably from non-European countries or European countries comparatively underrepresented in the art context – will be invited to Kassel for a period of six months to conduct their research in relation to documenta. International fellows will benefit from a wealth of materials on documenta history and on modern and contemporary art stored at the documenta archiv, as well as from the exchange with the teams of the documenta archiv, the documenta Institute under development, the Kunsthochschule Kassel, the University of Kassel and their academic environment. Public events or publications in Kassel and, if possible, preferably also in the fellows’ countries of origin, will lend visibility to the fellows’ research and perspective.

The Goethe-Institut Fellowship at the documenta Institute enables to examine diverse interdisciplinary and international references to the documenta exhibitions in art and contemporary history and to gain new insights with regards to art production and the networks emerged therefrom. It aims to contribute to further breaking open a Western European/North American dominated art historical canon and to expand it by new perspectives.