Olafur Eliasson introduces Earth Speakr, in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut

Earth Speakr is created by Olafur Eliasson with his studio, kids, creative partners, and a group of researchers and experts, and is funded by the Federal Foreign Office on the occasion of the German Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2020 and realised in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut.

Earth Speakr is an artwork. It invites kids to speak up for the planet and adults to listen up to what they have to say.

Earth Speakr was started by artist Olafur Eliasson and now takes shape with your input and ideas! Earth Speakr speaks your language – it also speaks the 24 official languages of the European Union and can be accessed throughout the world. Some aspects of the artwork are just for kids, aged 7–17.

If you’re a kid, you can use the Earth Speakr app to record your ideas about the wellbeing of our planet. Adults are also invited to participate by listening to the messages, sharing these with others, and creating augmented reality Loud Speakrs to demonstrate with and amplify the powerful messages kids have to share.