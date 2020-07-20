Edu Alert

20 July 2020, 9:00 am CET

Open Call: Full-time University Assistant / Assistant Professor at the Institute for Contemporary Art, Graz University of Technology

July 20, 2020

The Graz University of Technology seeks a full-time assistant professor to join the Institute for Contemporary Art within the Faculty of Architecture. The position is offered for up to six years, 40-hours per week, starting September 1, 2020.
The Institute promotes critical thinking and new forms of artistic and intellectual engagement at the intersections of art, science, and society. Nurturing trans-disciplinary art-based research, and producing exploratory and long- term projects are of equal importance to us as our academic programs. Our students are encouraged to reflect on conditions, media, and instruments of contemporary art while engaging with the complexities of contemporary spatial politics and their relation to society at large.
This position will be based in Graz and requires teaching, including syllabus development, at the undergraduate and graduate level, as well as research, coordination, and organization.

  1. Applications should attach a motivation letter, including a paragraph that explains the applicant’s approach to teaching and pedagogy, a curriculum vitae including an up-to-date description of the applicant’s academic and professional career, lecturing, and teaching experience as well as a portfolio.
    Please submit applications in writing and also electronically to the Dean of the Faculty of Architecture, Univ.-Prof. Petra Peterson (dekarch@tugraz.at), Rechbauerstr. 12/I, A-8010 Graz, Reference Code: 1550/20/014.Applications must have arrived at the Dean’s office by July 22, 2020.
    Classification: B1, according to the collective agreement for university employees. The monthly gross minimum wage offered is € 3.889,50 (14 times per year), and this may increase based on previous periods of employment and work experience.
