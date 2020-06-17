Printed Matter announces an open call for free anti-racist reading material

Printed Matter is announcing an open call for free pdfs of anti-racist posters, pamphlets, signs, flyers, organizing material, handouts and zines that provide information about the ongoing fight for racial equality and the movement to protect black lives.

Have you designed printed material that you would like circulated freely to those committed to anti-racist organizing? Submit your pdfs here!

The PDFs will be downloadable from our website to print at home or you can send them to the many publishers and studios offering free printing services for anti-racist protestor use, listed here.

Please limit your pdf submissions to 1 color and size option per graphic and 1 pdf file per submission. Printed Matter encourages you to indicate in the synopsis field of the form if you would like to direct web visitors to donate to you or a particular activist organization, fundraiser or mutual aid network.