Tokyo Arts and Space: Open Call for the Residency Programs 2021

Tokyo Arts and Space (TOKAS) has announced an open call for the “International Creator Residency Program (Individual Projects)” and the “Research Residency Program”.

For the “International Creator Residency Program (Individual Projects),” TOKAS offers accommodation and shared studios as well as financial support to allow creators to develop and present new works and ideas in Tokyo. The result of the residency will be presented at the Result Presentation.

“Research Residency Program” is a 6 to 12 weeks residency program for both international and local creators from various fields to research on arts and culture in the city of Tokyo.

Deadline for application (documents): June 24 (Wed), 2020, 18:00 (JST)