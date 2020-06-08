Flat Time House announces an open call for Delta Research Placement

The Delta (Δ) Research Placement is open to artists to undertake a period of remote research with the John Latham Archive and to develop a digital project for a new experimental online platform for Flat Time House (FTHo).

Two selected artists will each be offered a fee of £1000. Artists should be able to undertake research in August and September with the aim of a digital outcome able to launch online in October or November.

FTHo accepts applications from artists based in the UK and internationally. They are keen to receive applications from artists who live outside of Greater London, or can otherwise outline why they may find it difficult to access the physical archive at FTHo either due to access needs, caring responsibilities or other reasons that can be expressed in the application.

Artists will work from their own home or studio but will have the support of the FTHo team for research with both the digitised, and physical, John Latham Archive. In response to changing social distancing guidelines it may be possible for selected artists to visit the physical archive at FTHo, if so desired, however we aim to provide effective support for complete research to happen remotely.

The successful artists will have dedicated time working with an experienced and supportive team to develop an online outcome that creatively reflects their research. They will work with digital producers Matthew de Kersaint Giraudeau and Rob Smith who will provide support throughout the placement, including coding. As such existing digital skills or experience working with online platforms is not required. We are open to all art-forms and we are looking for research proposals that demonstrate the potential to develop new engagements with digital spaces and present original outcomes.

The two projects will launch a new digital platform for FTHo that aims to make our research and resources accessible to a wider audience. The completed project will be accompanied by a launch event, and successful artists will have the opportunity to contribute to our public programme and record an in-discussion podcast.

FTHo is seeking statements of interest from artists that demonstrate a willingness to experiment and are sympathetic to the framework of this commission. Complete project proposals are not necessary. For example, a statement of interest could be focused on a subject area such as: the attention economy; time and temporality; the role of the artist; art and science; language; value and belief systems – reflecting the programming of FTHo or an affinity for the work and ideas of John Latham.

Applicants are asked to think originally about how a period of study with the archive could contribute to their practice and expand their pre-existing interests and research.