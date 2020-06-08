M+ and West Kowloon Cultural District Call for Applications: M+ / Design Trust Research Fellowship 2021

Now in its seventh year, the M+ / Design Trust Research Fellowship 2021 will support two separate fellowship projects. The first fellowship will support a Hong Kong–based researcher engaged in investigating topics related to design and/or architectural developments in Hong Kong and its vicinity. The second fellowship will support a researcher engaged in investigating topics related to design and/or architectural developments in a particular geography in Asia, or across the continent. While the fellowship can support research across subjects, disciplines, geographies, and periods, preference will be given to research in design and architectural developments arising from the recent social or political urgencies and crises.

The successful applicants will be attached to M+ for three to six months in 2021, conducting independent research, preferably on a full-time basis. Fellows are encouraged to engage with the museum’s curatorial staff and participate in M+ programmes. The fellowship should result in 1) a paper (5,000 words or more) to be disseminated digitally or in print by M+ and Design Trust, or an equivalent outcome in an alternative format; and 2) a lecture as part of the museum’s public programmes.

Eligibility

Applications are welcome from individuals of all nationalities whose areas of research are in design, architecture, or a related field. The provision of the fellowship, however, depends on whether the fellow can obtain a visa for Hong Kong.

Applicants should either hold a postgraduate degree in a relevant discipline or an undergraduate degree with a minimum of three years of relevant professional work or academic research experience. Proficiency in spoken and written English is also required.

Stipend

The M+ / Design Trust Research Fellow will receive a lump-sum stipend of up to 40,000 Hong Kong dollars per month for three to six months (determined on a case-by-case basis) to cover living, insurance, and research-related costs.

Assessment Criteria

The following criteria are taken into account when assessing each application:

Original proposal that expands and reinterprets existing knowledge, or produces new knowledge, of design and architecture in, or with an impact on, Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area and/or Asia, within a regional and global context

Potential for expanding the understanding and scope of the museum’s current and future collections, programming, and curatorial strategies in design and architecture

Proven ability of the candidate to undertake advanced research

Review Process

The fellowship will be awarded on a competitive basis by a committee comprising representatives from M+ and Design Trust. After the initial screening process, shortlisted candidates will be invited to an in-person or remote interview.