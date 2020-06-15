Camden Art Centre presents F(r)ictions, a screening space for experimental film and video work, making room for imperfections, unfinished work, left-field pieces, and diy work. The screening series is a space for feminist film, putting an emphasis on work by queer and trans people of colour.

F(r)ictions is invested in the risks audio-visual works take: film can play on time and create abstractions in ways that hint at multiple possibilities/differences/contexts and provoke curiosity and questioning. At its best, film builds networks of escape and paints out new worlds and imaginations.

This programme explores ideas around generational reverberations, queerness and nature, gender and labour, poetry as film, and more. The films will be released in groups on a theme, every Wednesday over a period of three weeks during June.