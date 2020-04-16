Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève: 5th Floor

The 5th floor is the digital platform of the Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève. This virtual space extends and completes the programming hosted on the Centre’s physical floors. A place of experimentation and meditation, it offers three types of content.
The works section – a real laboratory for digital visual creation – brings together works commissioned specifically for the platform and a series of works that explore the digital possibilities of art.
The words section has a didactic and archival function, echoing the institution’s programming by offering recordings of performances, documentation and interviews with the artists presented. Finally, the 5th floor offers an exclusive musical line-up via its on radio.
