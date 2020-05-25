Camden Art Centre: Camden Art Audio, a new strand of podcast programming

Camden Art Centre announces the launch of a new strand of podcast programming, Camden Art Audio, which will expand on ideas and themes developed in the gallery’s exhibition programme. Martin Clark, Director of Camden Art Centre, says: “I’m excited to dip our toes into the world of audio and launch our brand-new podcast programme Camden Art Audio, which will explore some of the big ideas emerging from our current programme as well as the world more broadly.”

Camden Art Audio will launch with a four-part series expanding on The Botanical Mind Online. The series will draw on some of the leading voices in the fields of science, anthropology, music, art and philosophy; the project will form an expanding archive, discussing ideas of plant sentience, indigenous cosmologies, radical botany, Gaia theory, quantum biology, and the influence of psychoactive plant medicines on various cultures and counter-cultures across the globe.

Launching on Friday 22 May, The Botanical Mind series will include episodes on Plant Sentience, Plant Healing in the Amazon, Hildegarde Von Bingen, and Gaia Alchemy, as well as a new music commission by Kirk Barley.