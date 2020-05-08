PUBLIC ART 2666

“Public Art 2666” is a column that seeks to explore the interaction between the public domain and contemporary artistic practices, giving particular consideration to the resulting social impacts. The research is run by Collettivo 2666.

Allan Kaprow, Household, 1964. Performance. Photography by Sol Goldberg. Courtesy Getty Research Institute. © Estate of Sol Goldberg
“Until video is used as indifferently as the telephone, it will remain a pretentious curiosity.” Thus concludes Allan Kaprow’s 1974 essay Video Art: Old Wine, New Bottle. While more concerned with the public’s participation in video’s early, often solemn appearance in the art gallery,1 by mentioning the indifference towards mass, accessible communication media, Kaprow evokes the contrasting enthusiasm and politicized energy with which many greeted video as the first “live” medium, championing its potential for broadcasting “counter-information”2 horizontally, bypassing a top down network.

At the turn of the last century video artist and scholar Simonetta Fadda declared that “video is the language of contemporaneity, the vehicle of modern sense perception”.3 This is true now more than ever before. It is precisely the question of indifference in this regard that the subsequent contributions to this thread of Public Art 2666 seek to address.

The irony is not lost on us that we are launching this discussion on art in the public sphere at a moment when occupying public space in many states across the globe is fraught, perhaps even illegal, imbued with danger or, at the very least, anxiety. While undermining our ability to congregate in public space – to participate, as Kaprow might say– have we sufficiently politicized private space? 

At this point taking an “indifferent” attitude toward video would be akin to political indifference in general. When pressed to distinguish video from its antecedent film we suggest: video is private, film is communal. Video is divorced from a specific architecture and a specific collective experience. Video, from the Latin “I see” entered into English in 1935 as a visual equivalent of the word “audio”. As a noun it means “that which is displayed on a (television) screen).5 By video we mean anything that can be shared on a screen, electronically, from an I to an I, while also referring to the entire apparatus that makes such a phenomenon possible. As Sean Cubitt writes in Videography,6 video is “at the heart of the increasingly interlinked webs of previously separate media… There is no essential form of video, nothing to which one can point as the primal source or goal of video activity”(p.xv). This is why Cubitt uses the term “video media” to mean any practice that involves the recording of an event, the potential for its preservation, but also the potential to broadcast it, live. Along these lines, his use of the term recalls

Gene Youngblood’s concept of the videosphere,perhaps the ideal metaphor for such an all-encompassing combination of broadcast/live and record/archive whereby its meaning can now extend to include social media as well. 

Vito Acconci, Following Piece, 1969. Performance. Courtesy and © Vito Acconci.

Ways of rethinking public space in light of recent developments of media include Pier Luigi Sacco’s reference to television as “l’altro grande spazio pubblico,” [“the other great public space”] to Cecilia Guida’s Spatial practices8 wherein she coins the term “postpubblico” as a “situation” where actors in real cities and streets interact with those online, creating one in which the borders between real and virtual become indefinite and porous”.9  Amidst the extreme shift of the past months, the videosphere and the public sphere have effectively overlapped. There has been an eclipse.

Conceived as such, video art is the perfect place to start questioning public art. It is no coincidence that Vito Acconci, one of the pioneers of early performance based video art in NY, would turn to a more public art practice later in his career following video’s early experimental heyday. Likewise, it is no coincidence that video art emerges at the same time that the notion of an “End of the History of Art” (Belting, 1983) percolates with the greatest intensity in the popular consciousness; after all, according to Umberto Eco, well before the advent of the internet, the proliferation of television and its inherent simultaneity led to the loss of a sense of history.10 Fully perceptible by the mid-1970s this sense is precisely what defines the transition from Modern to Contemporary Art,11 in which video can therefore be said to have a fulcral role.12 It should primarily be understood as the inability of any particular formal quality to form an overarching, hegemonic tradition precisely because of the increasing “presence”, or availability, of the past. 

Mario Perniola, who identifies as a philosopher whose thought priviledges the present,13 calls this the “Egyptian” moment, given what he perceives as the tendency in the ancient civilization’s visual culture to nullify the old and the new into one single temporal dimension, placing them side by side and leaving the contradictions that arise open to interpretation,14 consonant, in a way, with Hermine Freed’s statement regarding her 1973 tape Family Album that “its structure and organization are arranged as a composition in time on the one hand, and a metaphor for memory on the other. Past collides with present, present is superimposed on past.”15

Hermine Freed, Family Album, 1973. Beatacam SP, black and white, mono. 9′ 34”. Collection ZKM | Zentrum für Kunst und Medien. © Hermine Freed.

We seek to investigate video art as it informs digital culture, especially in so far as “post-public” or “other public” spaces can exist and what role art has within them.16 While the transmutation of analog video tapes into digital files is often overlooked as a mere device of preservation,17 we view this transfer as an evolution, or rather as a transito,18 in digital media’s lineage, the roots of which, it follows, can be traced back to analogue video through an exploration of the ways in which its surrounding practices anticipate those of social media. It is considered one of the revolutionary aspects of the advent of the internet that it brought about, for the first time, the possibility that “every receiver of information could be a producer, or at least a transmitter of information and ideas.”19 While this is indeed a key feature of current digital culture, we will also explore the extent to which the video recorder, invented some 30 years prior, enables precisely this forming of a “net” of users, simultaneously recording and broadcasting with whoever else has similar technology, with a focus on how artists and writers at the time engaged with this potential. As art critic Marco Meneguzzo writes, “going back in time until the seventies one finds something similar to the diffusion of the internet in the moment of video recorder’s boom.”20 Maybe artists are “antennae” of the human race after all?

While it indeed remained, as Kaprow warned, a “pretentious curiosity” to some, for others such as Luciano Giaccari, operating in the long-lingering shadow of the 1968 student revolt and its political tension provided fertile ground for forms of “artivism” where video’s potential for “counter-information” could pass from operator/viewer to operator/viewer in the newly formed “net”, horizontally bypassing studio production with a vibrant enthusiasm compared to the relatively apathetic attitude regarding technology in today’s “panorama postideologico”.21 One of his fundamental principles, made obvious in his rigorous 1973 Classification… of video’s use in the artworld, was to consider the (video) artist’s activity, by definition, to be without limits. By studying artists’ use of  it, perhaps we can better understand the limits we impose on our own use of this technology today, especially with regard to its prevalence in, or as, the public sphere?

Nico Vascellari, DOOU, 2020. 24 hours performance. Courtesy of the artist and Codalunga.

To what extent are Youtube videos are another heir of video art? Does the 24-hour livestream performance from Nico Vascellari to launch CODALUNGA on YouTube from May 2–3, 2020 owe much to Giaccari’s 1968’s Televisione come memoria ?
Regardless, these raise our driving question: what are the implications when public art is video art?

Collettivo 2666 – formed by Pier Luigi Sacco, Matthew D’Ambrosio Griffith, Maria Tartari, in collaboration with Flash Art’s editorial team – is a collaborative network of researchers that contribute to discussion about art in the public sphere.

1 In Video Art: Old Wine, New Bottle Allan Kaprow is specifically interested in the extent to which the public actively participates in the gallery experience when confronting their own images in closed circuit installations. Regarding participation, earlier in the essay he writes: “One cannot be alone. A gallery is not a retreat. Everything becomes art, not self-awareness.” (p.49).

2 See: Roberto Faenza’s 1973 manual on “counter-information”, Senza chiedere permesso.

3 “Il video è il linguaggio principale della nostra contemporaneità, che veicola la nostra sensibilità attuale” Simonetta Fadda, in an interview in Icone Fluttanti (2002, p.224)

4 Kaprow continues: “Such associations, and a sponsorship by art museums and galleries that have a tradition of hands-off, silent respect for what they show, practically guarantee a superficial and cautious participation in what is supposed to be involving. Participation is a key word here, but in this most experimental branch of video, we succumb to the glow of the cathode-ray tube while our minds go dead…” (p.49).

6 His subtitle is “Video media as art and culture” on which he says: “These two terms resist definition but, in terms of video media: “art” describes an approach centering on the problem of autonomy, of what happens when a medium is set free – or cast adrift – from a necessary connection with daily life. “Culture”, on the other hand, is the approach which insists that there is an unbreakable bond between the specificity of video practices and the generality of social life.” (p.xviii)

7 The term “videosphere” is “valuable as a conceptual tool to indicate the vast scope and influence of television on a global scale in many simultaneous fields of sense-extension” (Youngblood, 1970. p.260).

8 The book jacket reads: “Cos’è uno spazio pubblico oggi? Come può l’arte interessarsi alla realtà sociale e politica negli spazi urbani? Like Kaprow, was interested in questions of partecipation, Cosa significa partecipazione nella società delle reti? Quali effetti hanno le pratiche pubbliche e politiche sul sistema dell’arte Il testo, rileggendo la relazione tra le diverse pratiche artistiche come un rapporto di continuità e di scambio, mostra come le procedure partecipative all’opera nella metropoli anticipino, dialoghino e si completino con quelle degli ambienti comunicativi del Web.”

9 Defined as a situation “dove attori in città e nelle strade vere e proprie interagiscono con quelli online, creando[ne] una in cui i confini tra mondo reale e virtuale diventano indefiniti e poroso”. (p.181)

10 See: Tiziana Migliore, “La televisione secondo Eco, storie di guerriglia semiologica” in Alfabeta2. May 12, 2019. https://www.alfabeta2.it/2019/05/12/la-televisione-secondo-eco-storie-di-guerriglia-semiologica/

11 According to Arthur Danto, in his introduction to After the End of Art (1997) “Contemporary art…has no brief against the art of the past, no sense that the past is something from which liberation must be won, no sense even that it is at all different as art from modern art generally. [Indeed] it is part of what defined contemporary art that all the art of the past is available for such use as artists care to give it.” (p.5)

12 “Initially disparaged (but also revered) for its exploration of border-temporalities, marginalized both by art institutions and television… video is now widely accepted by the art system. It has been proliferating increasingly since the 1990s, to the point of becoming a pleonasm for contemporary art.” (Ross, 2006, p.88)

13 See: Perniola, 1990, p.49.

14 Perniola writes: “Tipica infatti della civiltà egizia fu la tendenza ad annullare in un’unica dimensione temporale l’antico e il nuovo, ponendogli l’uno accanto all’altro e lasciando aperta la contraddizione che ne deriva. Donde quell’impressione di enigmatica sincronicità e quasi di compimento del tempo che le produzioni egizie ispirano” (1990, p.85)

15 See: p.213 of her essay published in Schneider, I., & Korot, B. eds. (1976). Video art: An anthology (1st ed.). New York: Harcourt Brace Jovanovich.

16 Remember: Video has always been digital. As Cubitt writes “Magnetic and laser media share a base in digital technology” “Digital media, instead of storing representations (little photographs), store their visual and audio information as blips of electricity, little “on” and “off” signals, little ones and zeros. You can look at a piece of film against the light and see what is recorded, but you can’t with magnetic tape, or magnetic or laser discs. This storage by means of bits of information takes us a step away from film and towards another family of media whose core is the computer. Unlike film, video media do not rely exclusively on the camera.” (p.xi)

17 As McGill University Professor of Art History & Communications Studies Christine Ross writes, “the in-between, fleeting status of analogue video…is reinforced all the more by the extensive use of digital technology as a mere media support deprived of any critical questioning of representation, narration, viewer interrogation, and, more significant, time, as though earlier video had never occurred and could not thus be the historical basis on which to produce new media works” (2006, p.89).

18 Defined by Mario Perniola as “un movimento orizzontale che va dal presente al presente” (p.9) in Transiti: come si va dallo stesso allo stesso from 1985, which sets the stage for the conception of historical self awareness put forward in his 1990 Enigmi, a cornestone of my research. Moreover, the book’s final chapters contain the philosopher’s first writings on video which would also be developped in the 1990 volume.

19 Ferraris writes: “ogni ricettore di informazioni può essere un produttore, o almeno un trasmettitore, di informazioni e di idee” (2017).

20 Meneguzzo writes: “andando indietro nel tempo fino agli anni settanta si ritrova qualcosa di simile alla diffusione di internet nel momento del boom della videoregistrazione” (2012, p.114).

21 See: Alessandra Pioselli, 2015, p.163.  

 

Bibliography

Vito Acconci, “Public Space in a Private Time.” in Critical Inquiry, vol. 16, no. 4, 1990, pp.900–918.

Silvia Bordini, “Memoria del video: Italia anni Settanta.” in Ricerche Di Storia Dell’arte, vol. 88, no.1, January-April, 2006.

Sean Cubitt, Videography: Video media as Art and Culture, Macmillan, Basingstoke, 1993.

Arthur. C.Danto, After the End of Art: Contemporary Art and the Pale of History, NJ: Princeton University Press, 1997.

Umberto Eco, Sulla televisione: Scritti 1956-2015. Gianfranco Marrone ed. (1 ed.). Milano: La nave di Teseo, 2018.

Roberto Faenza, Senza chiedere permesso: come rivoluzionare l’informazione, Feltrinelli, Milano, ed. 1973. 

Luciano Giaccari, “Classificazione dei metodi di impiego del videotape in arte” in Rewind Italia: Early video art in Italy, Leuzzi, L., Partridge, S., & Manca, S. John Libbey, London, 2016; Trad. Rewind Italia: I primi anni della videoarte in Italia, 1973.

Cecilia Guida, Spatial Practices: funzione pubblica e politica dell’arte nella società delle reti, Franco Angeli, Milano, 2012.

Allan Kaprow, “Video Art: Old Wine, New Bottle” in Artforum, vol. 12, no. 10, 1974, pp. 46-49.

Angela Madesani, Le icone fluttuanti: Storia del cinema d’artista e della videoarte in Italia, B. Mondadori, Milano, 2002.

Marco Meneguzzo, Breve storia della globalizzazione in arte (e delle sue conseguenze), Johan & Levi, Monza, 2012.

Tiziana Migliore, “La televisione secondo Eco, storie di guerriglia semiologica” in Alfabeta2. May 12, 2019. https://www.alfabeta2.it/2019/05/12/la-televisione-secondo-eco-storie-di-guerriglia-semiologica/

Mario Perniola, Enigmi: Il momento egizio nella società e nell’arte, Edizioni Costa & Nolan, Genova, 1990.

Alessandra Pioselli, L’arte nello spazio urbano: l’esperienza italiana dal 1968 a oggi, Johan & Levi, Monza, 2015.

Christine Ross, “The Temporalities of Video: Extendedness Revisited” in Arts Journal. Fall 2006, vol. 65, no. 3. Arts Premium Collection, pp. 82-99.

Pier Luigi Sacco, “Arte pubblica e sviluppo locale: utopia o realtà possibile?” in Economia della Cultura, vol. XVI, no. 3, 2006, pp.285-294.

I. Schneider, & B. Korot, Video art: An anthology (1st ed.), Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, New York, 1976.

Gene Youngblood, Expanded cinema (1st ed.), Dutton, New York, 1970.

