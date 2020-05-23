“One Day On Earth”: A Sunrise-to-Sunset Digital Festival Benefitting World Central Kitchen

Palm Heights, a hotel in Grand Cayman founded by Gabriella Khalil with a focus on programming dedicated to social change through artistic collaboration, presents “One Day On Earth”, a sunrise-to-sunset online experience that explores human connection through the power of collaboration. The festival, which will be viewable via livestream, will feature live and original multidisciplinary performances from artists and friends from the Palm Heights community.

It will be a second iteration and expansion of the first livestream event on May 16. “One Day On Earth” will be hosted to raise funding for Jose Andres’ non-profit organization World Central Kitchen, in support of their COVID-19 relief efforts to provide meals to families in need.

The festival will run from 6 AM to late with a marathon of 12+ hours of programming, will include original works, discussions and performances by Solange, Kelsey Lu, Angela Dimayuga, Spiral Theory Test Kitchen, DIS, Raúl de Nieves, Lauren Halsey, Rafa Esparza, Meriem Bennani & Orian Barki, Ryan Trecartin and Ashland Mines, among many others.

“Palm Heights Estate programming is based on enriching the body and mind through a program based on diverse traditions of contemporary culture, wellness, food and art. Whilst most destinations offer a cultural experience unilaterally based on local heritage, PH acts as a platform to showcase important voices of contemporary culture and the diverse regional influences on the Caribbean. All these facets are showcased in “One Day on Earth” through a number of inspiring individuals, many of whom have participated in events at the Estate.”

— Gabriella Khalil, founder and creative director of Palm Heights