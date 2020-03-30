Flash Art Covers: the historic covers of Flash Art International told by Helena Kontova.

Frank Stella’s Khar Pidda (1978) definitely marked out a turning point in the work of the leading of the Hard Edge well known as Color Field Painting. Stella’s rigidly geometric abstract forms turns into baroque constructions. For the first issue of the International edition we opted for a significant work that sign the changing of the new American painting, that was preferring a figurative and evocative language instead of minimal forms. A few months later Flash Art published seminal essays like Last Exit Painting and Uses of Representation, Making some distinctions by the artist and theorist of the new painting Thomas Lawson, or The Pictures by Douglas Crimp and The Italian Transavantgarde by Achille Bonito Oliva. Flash Art at that time was the midpoint of the global art world.