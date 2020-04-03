Flash Art Covers: the historic covers of Flash Art International told by Helena Kontova.

Julian Schnabel was one of our most strenuous meetings. Once we were outside his studio and he was speaking to us from a truck hanging on a crane. After many shouts we finally came into his studio. We made a beautiful interview, as never before. Then he came to Milan and he reviewed almost everything with the help of an editor, in our absence. The result was a press release. From that day we kindly started to hate each other.