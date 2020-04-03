Flash Art Covers

Flash Art no. 130 – October-November 1986 by

Flash Art Covers: Julian Schnabel, Rebirth I, 1986 for Flash Art #130 October-November 1986.

Julian Schnabel was one of our most strenuous meetings. Once we were outside his studio and he was speaking to us from a truck hanging on a crane. After many shouts we finally came into his studio. We made a beautiful interview, as never before. Then he came to Milan and he reviewed almost everything with the help of an editor, in our absence. The result was a press release. From that day we kindly started to hate each other.

