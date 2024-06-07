Zurich Art Weekend is a catalyst that envisions Zurich as a place for experiences and encounters, a thriving hub for the arts where diverse voices converge. As an artist-centred weekend, ZAW invites the national and international art community to engage in meaningful exchanges. Zurich Art Weekend is committed to being an inclusive, accessible platform, offering the program free of charge. Simultaneously, ZAW actively encourages cross-disciplinary exchanges to deepen the understanding of artistic creation.

Zurich Art Weekend began in 2018, driven by a collective vision to unite the local art ecosystem and strengthen Zurich’s participation in the global arts conversation. Guided by founding members and a distinguished academic committee comprising curators, artists, museum directors and critics, Zurich Art Weekend evolved from 35 to 65 art venues and organisations this year, presenting over 75 exhibitions and 130+ events, with 180 contributing artists, expanding our annual audience of 35,000 visitors.

We are delighted to announce Bank Julius Baer as our new Lead Partner from 2024 onwards, joining long-term partners the Swatch Art Peace Hotel, Stadt Zürich Stadtentwicklung, Zürich Tourism, Foundation Hubert Looser and 25hours Hotels for the ZAW24 edition. We thank them warmly for their support which enables Zurich Art Weekend to deepen and further develop culturally and socially relevant projects.

Zurich’s major INSTITUTIONS will host a series of prestigious world-class exhibitions including: ‘Apropos Hodler – current perspectives on an icon’, a retrospective of Kiki Kogelnik and a selection of video works in the group exhibition ‘Born Digital’ at the Kunsthaus Zürich; David Armstrong and Ana Jotta at Kunsthalle Zürich; a solo show of Ahlam Shibli and Hans Ulrich Obrist Archives of Agnès Varda at Luma Westbau; a curated group show ‘ProtoZone 15’ at Shedhalle Zürich; a solo show by Dineo Seshee Raisibe Bopape and the second act of a sculptural curated program with ‘Material Manipulations’ with artists Marion Baruch, Heidi Bucher, Martin Soto Climent, Thea Djordjadze, Berta Fischer, Raphael Hefti, Sonia Kacem, Pamela Rosenkranz and Xanti Schawinsky at Migros Museum für Gegenwartskunst; the international touring exhibition ‘More Than Gold: Splendour and Thought of Indigenous Colombia’ at Museum Rietberg; Olaf Holzapfel for the 2024 Zurich Art Prize as well as a retrospective show of past winners at Museum Haus Konstruktiv; and the birthplace of the Dada movement, Cabaret Voltaire, opens an exhibition by Lee Scratch Perry with a bar installation by Monster Chetwynd.

Across Zurich Art Weekend FOUNDATIONS & COLLECTIONS program behind-the-scenes tours, giving special access to exceptional private, corporate and public spaces such as Nicola Erni Collection, Ringier Collection, Swiss Re Collection, Tichy Ocean Foundation, Kunstsammlung Kanton Zürich and Bechtler Stiftung. There will be the group show ‘Intoxicating Objects:Fetishism in Art’ at Graphische Sammlung ETH Zürich and solo shows of Walter de Maria, Pipilotti Rist, Karla Black at Bechtler Stiftung and the German painter and sculptor Jonathan Meese will be presented at the Tichy Ocean Foundation.