Tales from the Labyrinth: Lost Music Festival shares the full 2024 programme

LOST (which stands for Labyrinth Original Sound Track) shared the full programme for its 4th edition. The art and electronic music festival, held in the world’s largest bamboo Labyrinth near Parma, Italy, will take place from July 5th to 7th.

Among the newly added acts are the world premières of Amnesia Scanner’s new project PSYCHO CHAT and VARG2TM presents NORDIC FLORA SERIES. The music program will also feature the Italian premières of Damsel Elysium, ALE HOP & LAURA ROBLES present AGUA DULCE and the breathtaking collaborative project by Maria W. Horn and Sara Parkman, FUNERAL FOLK.

Here, the strong majority of live shows over DJ sets translates into a urgency for sound experimentation, which is clearly coming to the surface year by year.

The Labirinto della Masone, inaugurated in 2015 in Fontanellato (Parma), is a 7-hectare maze composed of more than 200k bamboo plants, as a result of the dreams and visions of the late Franco Maria Ricci, one of Italy’s most esteemed publishers, graphic artists and refined collectors.

Attendees will surely get lost at least once in the Labyrinth, but that’s the whole point and goal of this unique festival.

Tickets available on DICE. Below, the list of the acts:

– 33 aka Billy Bultheel + Alexander Iezzi (Italian première – live)

– Ale Hop & Laura Robles present AGUA DULCE (Italian première – live)

– Amnesia Scanner & Freeka Tet present PSYCHO CHAT (world première – live)

– AYA (DJ set)

– Badsista (DJ set)

– Ciro Vitiello (live)

– Cortex of Light (live)

– Dali Muru & The Polyphonic Swarm (live)

– Damsel Elysium (Italian première – live)

– Florence Sinclair (Italian première – live)

– FUNERAL FOLK (Maria W. Horn & Sara Parkman) (Italian première – live)

– Gabber Eleganza (DJ set)

– Huerco S (DJ set)

– James K (Italian première – live)

– Joanne Robertson (Italian première – live)

– Judaah (DJ set)

– Klein (Italian première – live)

– Neo Geodesia (DJ set)

– NPLGNN (DJ set)

– Ojoo b2b I-sha (DJ set)

– Pelada (live)

– Perila (live)

– Piezo b2b Simo Cell (DJ set)

– Shyboi (DJ set)

– VARG2TM presents NORDIC FLORA SERIES (world première – live)

– ZIUR presents Eyeroll (Italian première)

– live Zuli (DJ set)