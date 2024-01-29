Whitney Museum announces the artists participating in Whitney Biennial 2024: “Even Better Than the Real Thing”

Chrissie Iles and Meg Onli are the curators of the 81st edition of the show, titled “Even Better Than the Real Thing.” The exhibition will feature sixty-nine artists and two collectives across a gallery showcase, as well as a film and performance program. The diverse line-up includes both emerging artists, such as Gbenga Komolafe and Tee Park, and established artists like Mary Lovelace O’Neal and Pippa Garner. The exhibition will also feature posthumous showcases for Jamaican-born painter Mavis Pusey and filmmaker Edward Owens. In a joint statement, Iles and Onli described the exhibition as “unharmonious in its collectivity” and a “dissonant chorus,” drawing on words from artist Ligia Lewis, who will present a dance-based film installation. The statement also noted the significance of artists grappling with the relationships between the psyche and the body, as well as the challenges of the past few years. The exhibition is intended to explore the challenges of coming together in a fractured moment. The theme and title, which focus on ideas of “the real,” will also delve into how artificial intelligence has influenced discussions about identity. This is reflected in the inclusion of Holly Herndon and Mat Dryhurst, whose work has explored the impact of A.I. on art and artists.

