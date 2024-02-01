c2c Festival just announced the first names of the 2024 lineup. Italy’s largest indoor music event, to be held as usual at Turin’s Lingotto from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, unveiled some of the most representative artists in its 20-year artistic history. Among them we find the quintessential definition of Avant-Pop, the term coined by the organizers to describe the festival’s core value: Arca, The xx’s Romy, Bicep, and Darkside, the experimental downtempo project by Nicolas Jaar and Dave Harrington.

These are just for starters, with more artists to be added in the coming weeks. For the 22nd edition – titled “Living with the Gods” after British art historian Neil MacGregor’s acclaimed essay – the gigantic Lingotto venue will open its doors from Thursday, unlike in the previous editions where it was open only for the weekend main stage events. This is just one of the new features expected from an event which last year we described as “ever-changing.”

Who is going to be the next big name in the lineup? All bets are open. And bear in mind that the first release of ticket passports is already sold out. As they say, the early bird gets the worm. Or, as we say in the Italian equivalent, the one who sleeps does not catch the fish. Below, the full list of artists of the first lineup announcement:

Arca [VE] – ITALIAN EXCLUSIVE

Bicep present Chroma [UK] – ITALIAN DEBUT & EXCLUSIVE billy woods [US] – ITALIAN EXCLUSIVE

DARKSIDE [US] – ITALIAN EXCLUSIVE

Hessle Audio with Ben Ufo, Pangaea,

Pearson Sound [UK] – ITALIAN EXCLUSIVE

Kali Malone [US] – ITALIAN EXCLUSIVE

Mabe Fratti [GT]

Mandy, Indiana [UK/FR] – ITALIAN DEBUT & EXCLUSIVE Nala Sinephro [BE] – ITALIAN DEBUT & EXCLUSIVE

Romy [UK]

Sega Bodega [IE]

Shabaka [UK]

Sofia Kourtesis [PE]