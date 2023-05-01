On View

1 May 2023, 9:00 am CET

Daniel Steegmann Mangrané “A Leaf Shapes the Eye” Kiasma / Helsinki

May 1, 2023
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané Upsylon, 2013. Steel modular structure, primer and watercolor. Fiberglass sticks and magnets. 230 × 310 × 270 cm. Photography by Finnish National Gallery / Petri Virtanen. Courtesy of the artist
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, Untitled, 2022. Detail. Kriska aluminium chains and laser-cut, powder-coated steel. Variable dimensions. Photography by Finnish National Gallery / Petri Virtanen. Courtesy of Kiasma, Helsinki.
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, “A Leaf Shapes the Eye” Installation view at Kiasma, Helsinki, 2023. Photography by Finnish National Gallery / Petri Virtanen. Courtesy of Kiasma, Helsinki.
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, Rained Leaves, 2001. Detail. Engraved and dried ligustrum japonica leaves, and silk thread. Variable dimensions. Photography by Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen. Courtesy of the artist.
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, Elegancia y renuncia, 2011. Detail. Dried leave (ligustrum japonicum), metal stands and slide projection (filter ref. 306 summer blue). Variable dimensions. Photography by Finnish National Gallery / Pirje Mykkänen. Courtesy of Mendes Wood DM, São Paulo / New York / Brussels.
Daniel Steegmann Mangrané, La Pensée Ferale, 2020. Detail. Cibachrome prints and serigraphed texts by Juliana Fausto. 56 x 70 cm. Courtesy of Kiasma, Helsinki.

Using light, movement, form, scent, flavour, sound and materials, artist Daniel Steegmann Mangrané creates immersive, experiential environments that engage the viewer’s senses, highlighting the delusive condition of our perception. His subtle and often fragile works invite us to contemplate our place in the world. Museum of Contemporary Art Kiasma is presenting the largest survey of the artist in the Nordic countries to date by marking his Finnish debut.

Deeply influenced by the socio-natural context of Brazil, the work of Daniel Steegmann Mangrané looks into ecology as a tool to analyse the relationships of mutual transformation. The exhibition in Kiasma includes a wide array of media such as collage, drawing, holograms, installation, moving image, photography, sculpture, sound, and poetry.

Employing ostensibly opposite ideas such as belonging and dissolution or opacity and transparency, the artist creates immersive environments by materializing liminal states in which the visual and the material coalesce. The exhibition is a unique opportunity to engage with Steegmann Mangrané’s expanded body of work, a cohesive albeit diverse place of experience and a reflection on the multiple networks defining life on the planet.

Echoing the use of bodily, perceptual and sensorial strategies as a means of political participation by such 1960s Brazilian artists as Lygia Clark and Hélio Oiticica, Steegmann Mangrané creates sensual, playful situations, which overcome artificial dualisms that have historically defined our reading of the world. According to him, such dichotomies are not only false but also hierarchical, placing mind above body, rational thought above emotion, and culture above nature, ultimately enabling noxious worldviews. In opposition, Steegmann Mangrané proposes an integrated approach to address the critical moment of ecological crisis we are currently experiencing.

