16 December 2022, 9:00 am CET

Performa and the Hartwig Art Foundation announce major institutional partnership

December 16, 2022
Yvonne Rainer, Hellzapoppin’—What about the bees?, 2022. Photography by Maria Baranova. Courtesy of Performa and New York Live Arts.

Performa, the internationally acclaimed organization dedicated to live interdisciplinary performance by visual artists and the Hartwig Art Foundation, which is developing a new museum for contemporary art in Amsterdam, announce a major institutional partnership at all levels, including the commissioning and creating of new works, the continued expansion of the Performa Archive and a fellowship program providing hands-on training for those working in the contemporary cross-media and performance field.

Together the institutions will co-commission and produce new performances for the Performa 2023 and Performa 2025 Biennial in New York that will also be presented in Amsterdam. With two Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships, the partnering institutions will start a training program for the next generation of curators and producers. One fellowship will foster curatorial and production acumen considering the wide range of technologies and media involved in contemporary productions: it will engage curators directly in the commissioning process from concept to final presentation of the work. A second fellowship will be focused on the archive and will include scholarship, preservation, and curation of the archive’s content, both online and for actual viewing rooms.

To further enhance this partnership the Hartwig Art Foundation will become one of the Founding Partners of the Performa Archive – a publicly accessible resource documenting hundreds of pathbreaking performances from the past two decades — and will draw upon the archive for an ongoing series of exhibitions and programming with the Foundation. Hartwig Art Foundation and Performa will join forces in developing Performa’s unique archive as an active tool, as a means for curriculum building and as a major resource, both visual and art historical, for 20th and 21st-century performance by visual artists from around the globe.

The Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships will be designed to provide training for emerging curators, producers, and archivists. The fellows will spend up to two years working with the Performa team in New York, learning Performa’s process of commissioning, presenting, and preserving new performances by visual artists and using Performa’s online Radical Broadcast program to communicate globally. The two upcoming fellowships, taking place from 2023 to 2025, will serve as a prototype for a permanent Performa/Hartwig Art Foundation training program beginning in 2025 that will immerse trainees in the respective institutions’ everyday practices. The Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships will provide curators with insights into commissioning, contextualizing and presenting performance with the flexibility and dynamism that the ever-shifting political and cultural environment demands.

Performa was Founded in 2004 by art historian and curator RoseLee Goldberg, Performa is the leading organization dedicated to exploring the critical role of live performance in the history of twentieth-century art and to encouraging new directions in performance for the twenty-first century. Since launching New York’s first performance biennial, Performa 05, in 2005, the organization has solidified its identity as a commissioning and producing entity, and as a “museum without walls” providing important art historical heft to the field, showing the development of live art in all its forms and from many different cultural perspectives, reaching back to the Renaissance and beyond. The Performa Biennial is celebrated worldwide as the first biennial to give specialized attention to this remarkable history, transforming the city of New York into the “world capital of artists’ performance” every other November. Performa attracts a national and international audience of more than 200,000 and receives more than 5,000,000 hits on its website during its run of three weeks. In the last 18 years, Performa has presented 592 performances, worked with 732 artists, and has toured commissioned performances in 17 countries around the world.

The Performa Archive features the work of over seven-hundred emerging and established artists from across the United States and around the world. It is a unique enterprise that is both a repository of documentation of Performa’s twenty-year history, as well as an adventurous new entryway to understanding the creative thinking behind the production of new live work for the 21st century. Comprising thousands of hours of original unedited, edited video and sound recordings, photographs, physical and digital ephemera, as well as artists’ drawings, writings, correspondence with curators, interviews, writing and research material, the archive is unusually complete in its full-on reveal of the commissioning and production process, tech riders and timelines included, that result in the renowned Performa commissions presented during each Performa Biennial since 2005. In early 2023 Performa will launch a new public website that offers free and easy access to its extensive holdings of live performance and contemporary art, with additional support from Outset and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The Hartwig Art Foundation is active in fostering and facilitating the production, presentation, communication and preservation of contemporary art for society at large, to support the cultural ecosystem in the Netherlands and abroad. The production, presentation, mediation and preservation of art aims, in particular, at the sustainable promotion of a cultural environment for society as a whole, both in terms of infrastructures and people. The Foundation strives for diverse and broad artistic exchange and the continuous advancement of creative production methods of the highest standards while aiming to facilitate a role for arts and culture institutions as places of encounter for all people. In addition to its multiple activities in productions with artists and partnerships with a wide range of institutions, the Hartwig Art Foundation is currently developing a new museum for contemporary art in Amsterdam.

