Performa and the Hartwig Art Foundation announce major institutional partnership

Performa, the internationally acclaimed organization dedicated to live interdisciplinary performance by visual artists and the Hartwig Art Foundation, which is developing a new museum for contemporary art in Amsterdam, announce a major institutional partnership at all levels, including the commissioning and creating of new works, the continued expansion of the Performa Archive and a fellowship program providing hands-on training for those working in the contemporary cross-media and performance field.

Together the institutions will co-commission and produce new performances for the Performa 2023 and Performa 2025 Biennial in New York that will also be presented in Amsterdam. With two Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships, the partnering institutions will start a training program for the next generation of curators and producers. One fellowship will foster curatorial and production acumen considering the wide range of technologies and media involved in contemporary productions: it will engage curators directly in the commissioning process from concept to final presentation of the work. A second fellowship will be focused on the archive and will include scholarship, preservation, and curation of the archive’s content, both online and for actual viewing rooms.

To further enhance this partnership the Hartwig Art Foundation will become one of the Founding Partners of the Performa Archive – a publicly accessible resource documenting hundreds of pathbreaking performances from the past two decades — and will draw upon the archive for an ongoing series of exhibitions and programming with the Foundation. Hartwig Art Foundation and Performa will join forces in developing Performa’s unique archive as an active tool, as a means for curriculum building and as a major resource, both visual and art historical, for 20th and 21st-century performance by visual artists from around the globe.

The Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships will be designed to provide training for emerging curators, producers, and archivists. The fellows will spend up to two years working with the Performa team in New York, learning Performa’s process of commissioning, presenting, and preserving new performances by visual artists and using Performa’s online Radical Broadcast program to communicate globally. The two upcoming fellowships, taking place from 2023 to 2025, will serve as a prototype for a permanent Performa/Hartwig Art Foundation training program beginning in 2025 that will immerse trainees in the respective institutions’ everyday practices. The Hartwig Art Foundation Fellowships will provide curators with insights into commissioning, contextualizing and presenting performance with the flexibility and dynamism that the ever-shifting political and cultural environment demands.