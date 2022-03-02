Asymmetry Art Foundation and The Courtauld announce a Chinese and Sinophone contemporary art research programme

Asymmetry Art Foundation and The Courtauld are delighted to announce a pioneering collaboration aimed at furthering and diversifying knowledge of Chinese and Sinophone contemporary art.

The Asymmetry Postdoctoral Fellowship in Chinese and Sinophone Contemporary Art at the Courtauld Institute of Art is a dedicated postdoctoral fellowship which will foster sustained and collaborative study of Chinese and Sinophone contemporary artistic practice. For the first time in The Courtauld’s rich history, the esteemed institution will collaborate with Asymmetry Art Foundation, a young emerging foundation with a mission to create a more diverse landscape in the academic and artistic arenas, to offer an opportunity for exceptional scholars to develop their research, build professional networks, gain teaching experience and become leaders in the field.

Granted to early career academics with a doctorate in art history or related disciplines with a strong research portfolio in Chinese and/or Sinophone contemporary art, the Asymmetry Postdoctoral Fellowship is a two-year fully funded placement. Selected from an Open Call via The Courtauld, the first fellow will start in September 2022, and the second in September 2024.

The Asymmetry fellows will be mentored by Dr. Wenny Teo – The Courtauld’s Senior Lecturer in Modern and Contemporary Art. Alongside the fellow’s own academic research and teaching posts, they will be involved in the organisation of the lecture series and international symposium.

The Asymmetry Lecture Series, part of The Courtauld Research Forum, will bring together influential guest speakers including artists, curators, art historians and writers from relevant fields to present lectures, participate in talks and chair panels on Chinese and Asian contemporary art for students and the wider public.

The Asymmetry International Symposium will be an annual conference to advance research and debates around contemporary art in China and the Sinophone world.

The Asymmetry Postdoctoral Fellowship provides teaching and research posts in a world leading institution, creating career-defining opportunities for future work within the international contemporary art and academic world. Contributing to contemporary art history, alongside curatorial practice, this collaboration broadens Asymmetry’s core mission of deepening cultural knowledge in and about Asia through meaningful exchanges and progressive research opportunities, to further integrate this field into the future of art discourse.

“We are grateful to Asymmetry, whose generous grant has enabled us to invest in these posts, lectures series and annual symposium. These roles will continue to transform The Courtauld’s areas of research, and play a role in our continuing efforts to decentre and decolonise the curriculum.”, said Professor Deborah Swallow, Märit Rausing Director at The Courtauld.

“Being able to return to my alma mater and working with The Courtauld towards more inclusivity and representation in the research and promotion of Art History is not only fulfilling on a personal level, but essential in the achievement of a more diverse artistic and academic landscape.”, said Michèle Ruo Yi Landolt, Deputy Director of Asymmetry Art Foundation.

“Our mission to promote research and knowledge of Chinese and Sinophone contemporary art and curatorial practice should also include studying the discipline of Art History and its relevant fields, which is why the collaboration with The Courtauld is so meaningful.”, said Yan Du, Founder and Director of Asymmetry Art Foundation, “There are currently very few universities in the world that offer this at such a dedicated standard, so being able to contribute to the canon with the programmes that we have created together makes this partnership even more unique.”