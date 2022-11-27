Vivian Caccuri and Miles Greenberg “The Shadow of Spring” New Museum / New York

“The Shadow of Spring” investigates the phenomenon of vibration and how it is capable of generating collective transformative experiences. Featuring newly commissioned sculptures, installations, embroidery pieces, and sound works developed separately and in collaboration, this installation will form an encompassing environment created to provoke alternative ways to experience the sonic dimension. Inspired by how different rhythms and frequencies can affect group dynamics (as in temples, dancefloors, and urban spaces), Caccuri and Greenberg look into the multifaceted relationships between bodies and soundwaves. With works that point to the unseen dimensions of life and subjectivity, this presentation will highlight the invisible bonds that connect us to one another, reflecting on how sound can integrate communities and dismantle preconceived ideas of what bodies are, can do, and can become.
Vivian Caccuri and Miles Greenberg “The Shadow of Spring” New Museum / New YorkNovember 27, 2022
Miles Greenberg “Oysterknife” Jeffrey Deitch / New York
Jeffrey Deitch presents a continuous twenty-four-hour screening of Miles Greenberg’s performance Oysterknife (2020). Visitors will be able to experience the…
Laurie Simmons Jewish Museum / New York
“I can see you with my eyes closed. Can you see me as clearly?” This seems to be the question…
Beverly Buchanan Brooklyn Museum / New York
A multi-channel video installation, newly created for Beverly Buchanan’s “Ruins and Rituals” (the most comprehensive exhibition to date of the…
Albert Oehlen New Museum / New York
“I keep nothing clean,” Albert Oehlen has said. That’s an understatement. The German painter’s 1988 move to abstraction, a transition…