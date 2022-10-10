FLASH FEED

“Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts”: Vincenzo de Bellis and Mary Jane Jacob in Conversation at Walker Art Center

October 10, 2022
Jannis Kounellis, Untitled, 1972. Metal boxes, curtain, four musical scores engraved on iron, person holding a plaster mask, flutist playing music by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The Sonnabend Collection Foundation. Photography by Claudio Abate. Courtesy of Estate of Jannis Kounellis. © 2022 Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York / SIAE, Rome.

In celebration of the opening of “Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts” at Walker Art Center, join exhibition curator Vincenzo de Bellis and Mary Jane Jacob, director of the Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice, School of Art Institute of Chicago for a discussion on Kounellis’s immense 60-year impact on art and in today’s world.

Vincenzo de Bellis is curator and associate director of programs, Visual Arts, at the Walker Art Center. He is the curator of “Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts” organized by the Walker Art Center and Museo Jumex, Mexico City.

Mary Jane Jacob is a professor and director of the Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice, School of Art Institute of Chicago, where she leads practice in curatorial training and is spearheading a major research project on Chicago social practice.

“Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts”
Vincenzo de Bellis in Conversation with Mary Jane Jacob

Walker Art Center
Minneapolis

October 14th, 2022
5:00 pm

