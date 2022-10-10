“Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts”: Vincenzo de Bellis and Mary Jane Jacob in Conversation at Walker Art Center

In celebration of the opening of “Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts” at Walker Art Center, join exhibition curator Vincenzo de Bellis and Mary Jane Jacob, director of the Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice, School of Art Institute of Chicago for a discussion on Kounellis’s immense 60-year impact on art and in today’s world.

Vincenzo de Bellis is curator and associate director of programs, Visual Arts, at the Walker Art Center. He is the curator of “Jannis Kounellis in Six Acts” organized by the Walker Art Center and Museo Jumex, Mexico City.

Mary Jane Jacob is a professor and director of the Institute for Curatorial Research and Practice, School of Art Institute of Chicago, where she leads practice in curatorial training and is spearheading a major research project on Chicago social practice.