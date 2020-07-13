The Walker Art Center publishes Living collections catalogue: Creative Black Music at the Walker: Selections from the Archives

The Walker Art Center announces the launch of Creative Black Music at the Walker: Selections from the Archives, the fourth volume of the Living Collections Catalogue, the Walker’s digital publishing platform dedicated to scholarship of its renowned collections. The catalogue was conceived three years ago as part of the Walker’s multiyear Interdisciplinary Initiative (2016–2020), supported by the Mellon Foundation, which explored the intersections of the performing and visual arts. Scholars Danielle A. Jackson and Simone Austin, Walker Interdisciplinary Fellows in Visual and Performing Arts, edited the publication.

“We are pleased to share with the public the culmination of this multiyear effort surfacing rare archival recordings and other materials, drawn from the Walker’s six-decade history of presenting some of the country’s most important and visionary Black music artists. We hope the publication, offered at this heightened moment in the fight for racial justice, may provide added insights into, and appreciation for, the critical role that radical Black innovation has played in the world of contemporary American artistic expression”.

— Mary Ceruti, Executive Director of the Walker Art Center.