“Summer of LOVELOVELOVE” Biennale of Moving Images / Beijing

“Summe of LOVELOVELOVE”, the Biennale of Moving Images is the first strategic collaboration between U2 by UCCA and Centre d’arte contemporain Genève.

The inaugural LOVELOVELOVE Biennale of Moving Images takes its inspiration from the 1967 “Summer of Love.” As one of the most influential cultural phenomena in the 1960s, the Summer of Love witnessed the power of culture to address violence, war, and discrimination. Embracing the core values of Peace and Love, the Summer of Love still inspires us today as we begin to emerge from the Coronavirus pandemic.

Paying homage to the spirit of the original Summer of Love, the LOVELOVELOVE Biennale of Moving Images will be presented in four sections, devoted to Nature, Identity, Freedom and Time respectively. Work by over twenty artists will be shown, including key works from Geneva’s prestigious Biennale de l’Image en Mouvement (BIM) and the projects of leading Chinese video art communities. The exhibition’s partner Rolling Stone China will simultaneously present a “Summer of Love” music festival with diverse public programs, reviewing the key cultural figures of 1960s from a music history perspective and examining their continued impact on contemporary popular culture.