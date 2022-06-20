FLASH FEED

20 June 2022, 9:00 am CET

Tate Modern presents Sonic Encounters, an event to explore collaborative sound art

June 20, 2022
Lubaina Himid, Le Rodeur: The Cabin, 2017. Acrylic on canvas. 183 x 244 cm. Photography by Andy Keate. Courtesy of Museum Ludwig, Cologne.

Using Lubaina Himid’s collaborative practice as a starting point, the artist and her long-time collaborators have been invited to jointly explore sound and its disruptive qualities.

This event will begin through discussion with Lubaina Himid and Christine Eyene. We will then explore sonic practices with three listening sessions from Ain Bailey, Magda Stawarska-Beavan and Emeka Ogboh, which have been developed specifically for this programme.

Presented over a period of four hours, this extended session invites deep engagement with a range of approaches to sound. It also offers a chance to think collectively around the specific qualities and possibilities of sound in the museum and its various forms of encounter.

Tate Modern
Sonic Encounters: Exploring Collaborative Sound Art
July 6, 2022 / 16.00 – 20.00

Programme

16.00–16.10: Introduction.
16.10–16.50: Launchpad: Lubaina Himid, Christine Eyene and Magda Stawarska-Beavan.
16.50–17.10: Ain Bailey (Introduction to Sonic Stories).
17.10–17.20: Sonic Stories.
17.20–17.40: Break.
17.40–18.20: Magda Stawarska-Beavan.
18.20–18.30: Sonic Stories.
18.30–18.50: Break.
18.50–19.00: Sonic Stories.
19.00–19.40: Emeka Ogboh.
19.40–19.50: Sonic Stories.
19.50–20.00: Closing remarks.
20.00–21.30: Optional private view of Lubaina Himid exhibition, Blavatnik Building, Level 2.

