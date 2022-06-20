Tate Modern presents Sonic Encounters, an event to explore collaborative sound art

Using Lubaina Himid’s collaborative practice as a starting point, the artist and her long-time collaborators have been invited to jointly explore sound and its disruptive qualities.

This event will begin through discussion with Lubaina Himid and Christine Eyene. We will then explore sonic practices with three listening sessions from Ain Bailey, Magda Stawarska-Beavan and Emeka Ogboh, which have been developed specifically for this programme.

Presented over a period of four hours, this extended session invites deep engagement with a range of approaches to sound. It also offers a chance to think collectively around the specific qualities and possibilities of sound in the museum and its various forms of encounter.