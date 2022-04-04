NEW INC announces its Year 9 Open Call

NEW INC, the New Museum‘s incubator for people working at the intersection of art, design, and technology, has annouced its Year 9 Open Call, accepting applications through April 20, 2022.

Rhizome is pleased to partner with NEW INC on the Art & Code track, which supports creative practitioners redefining cultural and digital landscapes through artist-led research and projects. Celine Wong Katzman, Curator at Rhizome, will act as mentor for the 2022-2023 Art & Code cohort. This will be Rhizome’s third year supporting the Art & Code track; the 2021-2022 cohort brought together eight creative practitioners working in diverse fields and media.

The application is available via Submittable. Artists, creative technologists, DAOs, game designers, emerging NFT marketplaces, preservation researchers, interaction designers, and all others making and researching art that is born-digital are welcome to apply. Track members in this cohort are working in a variety of media, with a special emphasis on artistic practice.

NEW INC membership prices range from $50-200/month with various tiers available for in-person and virtual engagement.