4 April 2022, 9:00 am CET

Image Behaviour is ICA’s convening dedicated to experiments in artists’ moving image

Rebecca Bellantoni, First, everything happens. C.R.Y, 2022. Still. Courtesy of the artist.

Image Behaviour is the ICA’s annual convening dedicated to experiments in artists’ moving image, in partnership with Dr. Martens. Unfolding in the ICA Theatre, Image Behaviour presents new works by Rebecca Bellantoni, Joseph June Bond, R.I.P. Germain, Deborah-Joyce Holman, Asuf Ishaq, Kemi Lijadu, Kadeem Oak and @KO___OL, among others.

Encompassing multi-screen projections, live performances, and a symposium and seminar series, the programme encourages a dynamic dialogue between artist and audience, as staged interventions interact with – and exist within – moving image environments. Alongside screenings of standalone works, many artists perform in or alongside their work – exploring the evolving role of moving image in the visual arts.

Image Behaviour 2022
ICA London
March 17th – April 30th, 2022

Programme

April 1st, 2022
7 pm
@KO___OL: The AudiTT
A two-channel film and sculpture about memory and culture.

April 3rd, 2022
2 pm
Rebecca Bellantoni: First, everything happens. C.R.Y
April 16th, 2022
8 pm
4 BODY PROBLEM
An immersive sound and light event by John T. Gast and Charlie Hope

April 21st, 2022
7 pm
Asuf Ishaq: Articles of Home
An evening of moving image, sound and conversation.

April 30th, 2022
7 pm
R.I.P. Germain: mew
An exploration of place and ritual, histories and the future.

