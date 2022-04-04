Image Behaviour is ICA’s convening dedicated to experiments in artists’ moving image

Image Behaviour is the ICA’s annual convening dedicated to experiments in artists’ moving image, in partnership with Dr. Martens. Unfolding in the ICA Theatre, Image Behaviour presents new works by Rebecca Bellantoni, Joseph June Bond, R.I.P. Germain, Deborah-Joyce Holman, Asuf Ishaq, Kemi Lijadu, Kadeem Oak and @KO___OL, among others.

Encompassing multi-screen projections, live performances, and a symposium and seminar series, the programme encourages a dynamic dialogue between artist and audience, as staged interventions interact with – and exist within – moving image environments. Alongside screenings of standalone works, many artists perform in or alongside their work – exploring the evolving role of moving image in the visual arts.