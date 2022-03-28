Tabakalera’s open call in collaboration with Artium Basque Centre and Institute of Artistic Practices—Jardun Artiskoentzako Institutua

Tabakalera continues to reinforce its program for professionals and to drive support for artistic practice. With this aim, the Artium Basque Centre-Museum of Contemporary Art, Tabakalera International Centre for Contemporary Culture and Jorge Oteiza Foundation Museum are joining forces through an agreement to carry out the third edition of the Institute of Artistic Practices—Jardun Artiskoentzako Institutua (JAI) —a study programme designed for artists, placing practice as its core and promoting research, production, perception, and critical work.

The Institute will open its doors in June and, for three months, it will work as a summer school and a space for carrying out artistic exchanges and experiences. Training will take place at the Tabakalera Artists’ Space between June 1 and August 31 with shorter stays in Artium and Museo Oteiza.

The team of teachers will be made up of professionals who are currently part of the exhibition and public programmes of Tabakalera, Artium and Oteiza Museum.

The proposed mechanics are designed to encourage each guest artist to offer a unique vision of his/her own creative processes. A question is posed to all guest teachers as a frame for their proposal which serves as a definition of the program: Which practical knowledge that informs your practice can you share with others? This brings the methodology of the programme close to the relationships that are created in the workshop space, in the specific practices that are carried out in each moment and situation and not in a theoretical procedure. Said methodology will be put into practice by means of exercises, workshops, and other ad hoc meetings.

Ibon Aranberri (artist), Asier Mendizabal (artist and Professor at KKH, Royal Institute of Art of Stockholm), and Itziar Okariz (artist) will work as tutors. Participation as teachers will be undertaken by Rosalind Nashashibi, Georgia Sagri, Lea Porsager, David Bestué, Ainara Elgoibar, Alejandro Cesarco, Ibon Aranberri, Jon Mikel Euba, Asier Mendizabal, Itziar Okariz, Mattin, Pierre Bal-Blanc, Isabel Herguera, Erlea Maneros Zabala and Txaro Arrazola. Additionally, the Institute will have a Study Committee made up of Catalina Lozano (Chief Curator at Artium Museoa), Oier Etxeberria (Head of Public Programmes and curator at Tabakalera International Center for Contemporary Culture), and the three aforementioned tutors. The Committee members will select the 16 participants that will be part of the Artists’ school.