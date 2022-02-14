“Institutions and Resistance—Alliances for Art at Risk”, an online symposium by ZKM | Center for Art and Media and Artists at Risk

Where would you go if the world fell apart? What if your school and museum were hijacked? Militias and mafias ruled? Your friends and colleagues were hunted or killed?

This is not a test. This is reality, right now, in parts of our world. Its horrific face was vanquished in western Europe only 77 years ago. Will we see it again?

Organized and hosted by ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe and Artists at Risk (AR), “Institutions and Resistance—Alliances for Art at Risk” is a two-day symposium on how cultural institutions can be active agents in countering inegalitarian, anti-democratic, authoritarian, and eco-destructive forces, and coping with the instability and forced migrations to which they give rise. It identifies alliances, programs, movements—to be conceived, described or developed.

The symposium brings together artists, activists, thinkers, and institutions to strengthen the field in our turbulent global predicament.