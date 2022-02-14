FLASH FEED

14 February 2022, 9:00 am CET

“Institutions and Resistance—Alliances for Art at Risk”, an online symposium by ZKM | Center for Art and Media and Artists at Risk

February 14, 2022
Signature-photographs by anonymous Afghan artists and creatives accompanying the open letter to world leaders and governments.

Where would you go if the world fell apart? What if your school and museum were hijacked? Militias and mafias ruled? Your friends and colleagues were hunted or killed?

This is not a test. This is reality, right now, in parts of our world. Its horrific face was vanquished in western Europe only 77 years ago. Will we see it again?

Organized and hosted by ZKM | Center for Art and Media Karlsruhe and Artists at Risk (AR), “Institutions and Resistance—Alliances for Art at Risk” is a two-day symposium on how cultural institutions can be active agents in countering inegalitarian, anti-democratic, authoritarian, and eco-destructive forces, and coping with the instability and forced migrations to which they give rise. It identifies alliances, programs, movements—to be conceived, described or developed.

The symposium brings together artists, activists, thinkers, and institutions to strengthen the field in our turbulent global predicament.

“Institutions and Resistance—Alliances for Art at Risk”
February 11–12, 2022

Livestream via website and Facebook.

Programme

Friday, February 11, 2022
5-8pm CET
Section I – Threats and Risks
A focus on “Threats and Risks” faced by art and free thought will kick-off the symposium. Masha Alekhina of Pussy Riot will speak from her own experience as a political prisoner. The ensuing panel, moderated by arts and culture journalist Vivienne Chow, features human-rights leader Sara Whyatt and resistant figures including the writer-director Andrei Kureichik, member of the government-in-exile of Belarus, the renowned Iranian filmmaker Mohsen Makhmalbāf, and the actor artist Ahmed Mourad Khanfir (AR-Tunis).

Video statements from artists in situ are presented throughout the program. Section I features anonymous Afghan artists currently hiding from the Taliban (see their open letter to world leaders and the #SaveAfghanArtists campaign).

Artistic interventions: Ganzeer and the Lazours, Andrei Kureichik, Leyla Yenirce

Saturday, February 12, 2022
4-6pm CET
Section II – Institutions as Resistance
What kind of institutional formations are conceivable to build art communities and defend those at risk? Entering this diverse field via a conversation with Reza Asung Afisina and Farid Rakun from ruangrupa, the curatorial team of documenta 15, this section will feature Timea Junghaus, curator of the first Roma Pavilion in Venice and director of ERIAC, the European Roma Institute for Arts and Culture, Hrag Vartanian, editor and co-founder of Hyperallergic, Elisabet Goula Sardà Head of Debates at the Centre de Cultura Contemporània de Barcelona (CCCB), and Gitte Zschoch, the General Secretary of the Institut für Auslandsbeziehungen (ifa).

Artistic interventions: Satch Hoyt, Leyla Yenirce

6.15-9pm CET
Section III – Risk Scenarios and Future Alliances
The event will culminate in reflections on daunting future scenarios, opening with a keynote by David Wengrow, the co-author with David Graeber of The Dawn of Everything – A New History of Humanity. How can social, ecological, human, and democratic rights and freedoms be defended? This section, moderated by researcher and curator Julien McHardy, includes figures such as the Indian film director “Q” (Qaushiq Mukherjee, AR-India), the documentarist, and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Deeyah Khan and, the head of the ZKM Peter Weibel.

Artistic intervention: Martha Hincapié-Charry.

Find more stories

FLASH FEED