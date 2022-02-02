The 59th Venice Biennale announced participant artists

The 59th International Art Exhibition, “The Milk of Dreams””, curated by Cecilia Alemani, will open to the public from April 23rd until November 27th, 2022.

“The Milk of Dreams” takes its title from a book by Leonora Carrington (1917–2011), in which the Surrealist artist describes a magical world where life is constantly re-envisioned through the prism of the imagination.

The exhibition “The Milk of Dreams” takes Carrington’s otherworldly creatures, along with other figures of transformation, as companions on an imaginary journey through the metamorphoses of bodies and definitions of the human.

This exhibition is grounded in many conversations with artists held in the last few years. The questions that kept emerging from these dialogues seem to capture this moment in history when the very survival of the species is threatened, but also to sum up many other inquiries that pervade the sciences, arts, and myths of our time. How is the definition of the human changing? What constitutes life, and what differentiates plant and animal, human and non-human? What are our responsibilities towards the planet, other people, and other life forms? And what would life look like without us?

These are some of the guiding questions for this edition of the Biennale Arte, which focuses on three thematic areas in particular: the representation of bodies and their metamorphoses; the relationship between individuals and technologies; the connection between bodies and the Earth.

Many contemporary artists are imagining a post-human condition, questioning the modern and Western vision of the human being as the center of the universe and as the measure of all things. As a contrast, they create worlds made of new alliances between different species, inhabited by permeable, hybrid and multiple beings, such as the fantastic creatures invented by Carrington. Under the pressure of increasingly invasive technologies, the boundaries between bodies and objects have been completely transformed, imposing profound mutations that reshape new forms of subjectivity and new anatomies.

The International Exhibition will be divided between the Central Pavilion, the Giardini and the Arsenale, and will host 213 artists from 58 countries:

1. Noor Abuarafeh

1986, Jerusalem. Based in Gerusalemme and Maastricht, Netherlands

2. Carla Accardi

1924, Trapani, Italy – 2014, Rome, Italy

3. Igshaan Adams

1982, Cape Town. Based in Cape Town, South Africa

4. Eileen Agar

1899, Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1991, London, UK

5. Monira Al Qadiri

1983, Dakar, Senegal. Based in Berlin, Germany

6. Sophia Al-Maria*

1983, Tacoma, USA. Based in London, UK

7. Özlem Altın

1977, Goch, Germania. Based in Berlin, Germany

8. Marina Apollonio

1940, Trieste, Italy. Based in Padua, Italy

9. Gertrud Arndt

1903, Ratibor (Racibórz), German Empire (now Poland) – 2000, Darmstadt, Germany

10. Ruth Asawa

1926, Norwalk, USA – 2013, San Francisco, USA

11. Shuvinai Ashoona

1961, Kinngait. Based in Kinngait, Nunavut

12. Belkis Ayón

1967 – 1999, Havana, Cuba

13. Firelei Báez

1981, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Based in New York City, USA

14. Felipe Baeza

1987, Guanajuato, Mexico. Based in New York City, USA

15. Josephine Baker

1906, Saint Louis, USA – 1975, Paris, Frane

16. Djuna Barnes

1892 – 1982, New York City, USA

17. Mária Bartuszová

1936, Prague, Czechoslovakia (now Czech Republic) – 1996, Košice, Slovakia

18. Benedetta

1897, Rome, Italy – 1977, Venice, Italy

19. Mirella Bentivoglio

1922, Klagenfurt, Austria – 2017, Rome, Italy

In collaboration with Annalisa Alloatti

1926 – 2000, Turin, Italy

20. Merikokeb Berhanu

1977, Addis Abeba, Ethiopia. Based in Silver Spring, USA

21. Tomaso Binga

1931, Salerno, Italy. Based in Rome, Italy

22. Cosima von Bonin

1962, Mombasa, Kenya. Based in Cologne, Germany

23. Louise Bonnet

1970, Geneva, Switzerland. Based in Los Angeles, USA

24. Marianne Brandt

1893, Chemnitz, Germany – 1983, Kirchberg, Germany

25. Kerstin Brätsch

1979, Hamburg, Germany. Based in New York City, USA and Berlin, Germany

26. Dora Budor

1984, Zagabria, Croatia. Based in New York City, USA

27. Eglė Budvytytė

1981, Kaunas, Lithuania. Based in Vilnius, Lithuania and Amsterdam, Netherland

In collaboration with Marija Olšauskaitė and Julija Steponaitytė

1989, Vilnius. Based in Vilnius, Lithuania and New York City, USA; 1992, Vilnius. Based in Vilnius, Lithuania and Amsterdam, Netherland

28. Liv Bugge

1974, Oslo. Based in Oslo, Norway

29. Simnikiwe Buhlungu*

1995, Johannesburg. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa and Amsterdam, Paesi Netherlands

30. Miriam Cahn

1949, Basel, Switzerland. Based in Stampa, Switzerland

31. Claude Cahun

1894, Nantes, France – 1954, Saint Helier, Jersey, UK

32. Elaine Cameron-Weir

1985, Red Deer, Canada. Based in New York City, USA

33. Milly Canavero

1920 – 2010, Genova, Italy

34. Leonora Carrington

1917, Clayton-le-Woods, UK – 2011, Mexico City, Mexico

35. Regina Cassolo Bracchi

1894, Mede, Italy – 1974, Milan, Italy

36. Ambra Castagnetti*

1993, Genova, Italy. Based in Milano, Italy

37. Giulia Cenci

1988, Cortona. Based in Cortona, Italy and Amsterdam, Netherlands

38. Giannina Censi

1913, Milan, Italy – 1995, Voghera, Italy

39. Gabriel Chaile

1985, San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina. Based in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Lisbon, Portugal

40. Ali Cherri

1976, Beirut, Lebanon. Based in Paris, France

41. Anna Coleman Ladd

1878, Bryn Mawr, USA – 1939, Santa Barbara, USA

42. Ithell Colquhoun

1906, Shillong, India – 1988, Lamorna, UK

43. Myrlande Constant

1968, Port-au-Prince. Based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

44. June Crespo

1982, Pamplona, Spain. Based in Bilbao, Spain

45. Dadamaino

1930 – 2004, Milan, Italy

46. Noah Davis

1983, Seattle, USA – 2015, Ojai, USA

47. Lenora de Barros

1953, Sao Paulo. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil

48. Valentine de Saint-Point

1875, Lyon, France – 1953, Cairo, Egypt

49. Lise Deharme

1898, Paris, France – 1980, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France

50. Sonia Delaunay

1885, Odessa, Russian Empire (now Ukraine) – 1979, Paris, France

51. Agnes Denes

1931, Budapest, Hungary. Based in New York City, USA

52. Maya Deren

1917, Kiev, Ukraine – 1961, New York City, USA

53. Lucia Di Luciano

1933, Siracusa, Italy. Based in Formello, Italy

54. Ibrahim El-Salahi

1930, Omdurman, Sudan. Based in Oxford, UK

55. Sara Enrico

1979, Biella, Italy. Based in Turin, Italy

56. Chiara Enzo

1989, Venice. Based in Venice, Italy

57. Andro Eradze*

1993, Tbilisi. Based in Tbilisi, Georgia

58. Jaider Esbell

1979, Normandia, Brazil – 2021, São Sebastião, Brazil

59. Jana Euler

1982, Friedberg, Germany. Based in Frankfurt, Germany and Brussel, Belgium

60. Minnie Evans

1892, Long Creek, USA – 1987, Wilmington, USA

61. Alexandra Exter

1882, Białystok, Russian Empire (now Polond) – 1949, Fontenay-aux-Roses, France

62. Jadé Fadojutimi

1993, London. Based in London, UK

63. Jes Fan

1990, Scarborough, Canada. Based in New York City, USA and Hong Kong

64. Safia Farhat

1924 – 2004, Radès, Tunisia

65. Simone Fattal

1942, Damasco, Syria. Based in Paris and Erquy, France

66. Célestin Faustin

1948, Lafond, Haiti – 1981, Pétion-Ville, Haiti

67. Leonor Fini

1907, Buenos Aires, Argentina – 1996, Paris, France

68. Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven

1874, Swinemünde (Świnoujście), German Empire (now Polond) – 1927, Paris, France

69. Katharina Fritsch

1956, Essen, Germany. Based in Wuppertal and Düsseldorf, Germany

70. Ilse Garnier

1927, Kaiserslautern, Germany – 2020, Saisseval, France

71. Aage Gaup

1943, Børselv, Sápmi/northern Norway – 2021, Karasjok, Sápmi/northern Norway

72. Linda Gazzera

1890, Rome, Italy – 1942, Sao Paulo, Brazil

73. Ficre Ghebreyesus

1962, Asmara, Eritrea – 2012, New Haven, USA

74. Elisa Giardina Papa

1979, Medicina, Italy. Based in New York City, USA and Palermo, Italy

75. Roberto Gil de Montes

1950, Guadalajara, Mexico. Based in La Peñita de Jaltemba, Mexico

76. Nan Goldin

1953, Washington, D.C., USA. Based in New York City, USA

77. Jane Graverol

1905, Ixelles, Belgium – 1984, Fontainebleau, France

78. Laura Grisi

1939, Rhodes, Greece – 2017, Rome, Italy

79. Karla Grosch

1904, Weimar, Germany – 1933, Tel Aviv, Mandatory Palestine (now Israel)

80. Robert Grosvenor

1937, New York City, USA. Based in East Patchogue, USA

81. Aneta Grzeszykowska

1974, Warsaw. Based in Warsaw, Poland

82. Sheroanawe Hakihiiwe

1971, Sheroana, Venezuela. Based in Mahekototeri and Caracas, Venezuela

83. Florence Henri

1893, New York City, USA – 1982, Compiègne, France

84. Lynn Hershman Leeson

1941, Cleveland, USA. Based in San Francisco, USA

85. Charline von Heyl

1960, Mainz, Germania. Based in New York City and Marfa, USA

86. Hannah Höch

1889, Gotha, Germany – 1978, Berlin, Germany

87. Jessie Homer French

1940, New York City, USA. Based in Mountain Center, USA

88. Rebecca Horn

1944, Michelstadt, Germany. Based in Odenwald, Germany

89. Georgiana Houghton

1814, Las Palmas, Canary Islands, Spain – 1884, London, UK

90. Sheree Hovsepian

1974, Esfahan, Iran. Based in New York City, USA

91. Tishan Hsu

1951, Boston, USA. Based in New York City, USA

92. Marguerite Humeau

1986, Cholet, France. Based in Lonon, UK

93. Jacqueline Humphries

1960, New Orleans, USA. Based in New York City, USA

94. Kudzanai-Violet Hwami*

1993, Gutu, Zimbabwe. Based in London, UK

95. Tatsuo Ikeda

1928, Saga, Japan – 2020, Tokyo, Japan

96. Saodat Ismailova

1981, Tashkent. Based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan and Paris, France

97. Aletta Jacobs

1854, Sappemeer, Netherlands – 1929, Baarn, Netherlands

98. Geumhyung Jeong

1980, Seoul. Based in Seoul, South Korea

99. Charlotte Johannesson

1943, Malmö, Sweden. Based in Skanör, Sweden

100. Loïs Mailou Jones

1905, Boston, USA – 1998, Washington, D.C., USA

101. Jamian Juliano-Villani

1987, Newark, USA. Based in New York City, USA

102. Birgit Jürgenssen

1949 – 2003, Vienna, Austria

103. Ida Kar

1908, Tambov, Russia – 1974, London, UK

104. Allison Katz

1980, Montréal, Canada. Based in London, UK

105. Bronwyn Katz

1993, Kimberley, South Africa. Based in Johannesburg, South Africa

106. Kapwani Kiwanga

1978, Hamilton, Canada. Based in Paris, France

107. Kiki Kogelnik

1935, Graz, Austria – 1997, Vienna, Austria

108. Barbara Kruger

1945, Newark, USA. Based in Los Angeles, USA

109. Tetsumi Kudo

1935, Osaka, Japan – 1990, Tokyo, Japan

110. Gabrielle L’Hirondelle Hill

1979, Comox, Canada. Based in the uncontested First Nations territories Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh

111. Louise Lawler

1947, Bronxville, USA. Based in New York City, USA

112. Carolyn Lazard

1987, Upland, USA. Based in New York City e Philadelphia, USA

113. Mire Lee

1988, Seoul, South Korea. Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands

114. Simone Leigh

1967, Chicago, USA. Based in New York City, USA

115. Hannah Levy

1991, New York City. Based in New York City, USA

116. Tau Lewis

1993, Toronto, Canada. Based in New York City, USA

117. Shuang Li

1990, Monti Wuyi, China. Based in Berlin, Germany and Geneva, Switzerland

118. Liliane Lijn

1939, New York City, USA. Based in London, UK

119. Candice Lin

1979, Concord, USA. Based in Los Angeles, USA

120. Mina Loy

1882, London, UK – 1966, Aspen, USA

121. Antoinette Lubaki

1895, Bukama, Free State of Congo (attuale Democratic Republic of Congo) – ?

122. LuYang

1984, Shanghai. Based in Shanghai, China

123. Zhenya Machneva

1988, Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), Russia. Based in St. Petersburg, Russia

124. Baya Mahieddine

1931, Fort de l’Eau (now Bordj El Kiffan), Algeria – 1998, Blida, Algeria

125. Maruja Mallo

1902, Viveiro, Spain – 1995, Madrid, Spain

126. Joyce Mansour

1928, Bowden, UK – 1986, Paris, France

127. Britta Marakatt-Labba

1951, Idivuoma, Sápmi/northern Sweden. Based in Övre Soppero, Sápmi/northern Sweden

128. Diego Marcon

1985, Busto Arsizio, Italy. Based in Milan, Italy

129. Sidsel Meineche Hansen

1981, Ry, Denmark. Based in London, UK

130. Maria Sibylla Merian

1647, Frankfurt am Main, Free Imperial City of the Holy Roman Empire (now Germany) – 1717, Amsterdam, Dutch Republic (now Netherlands)

131. Vera Molnár

1924, Budapest, Hungary. Based in Paris, France

132. Delcy Morelos

1967, Tierralta, Colombia. Based in Bogotà, Colombia

133. Sister Gertrude Morgan

1900, LaFayette, USA – 1980, New Orleans, USA

134. Sandra Mujinga

1989, Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Based in Oslo, Norway and Berlin, Germany

135. Mrinalini Mukherjee

1949, Bombay (now Mumbai), India – 2015, New Delhi, India

136. Nadja

1902, Saint-André-lez-Lille, France – 1941, Bailleul, France

137. Louise Nevelson

1899, Perejaslav, Poltava Governorate of the Russian Empire (now Ukraine) – 1988, New York City, USA

138. Amy Nimr

1898, Cairo, Egypt – 1974, Paris, France

139. Magdalene Odundo

1950, Nairobi, Kenya. Based in Farnham, UK

140. Precious Okoyomon

1993, London, UK. Based in New York City, USA

141. Meret Oppenheim

1913, Berlin, Germany – 1985, Basel, Switzerland

142. Ovartaci

1894, Ebeltoft, Denmark – 1985, Risskov, Denmark

143. Virginia Overton

1971, Nashville, USA. Based in New York City, USA

144. Akosua Adoma Owusu

1984, Alexandria, USA. Based in New York City and Cambridge, USA

145. Prabhakar Pachpute

1986, Sasti, India. Based in Pune, India

146. Eusapia Palladino

1854, Minervino Murge, Kingdom of the Two Sicilies (anowItalia) – 1918, Naples, Italy

147. Violeta Parra

1917, San Fabián de Alico, Chile – 1967, Santiago, Chile

148. Rosana Paulino

1967, Sao Paulo. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil

149. Valentine Penrose

1898, Mont-de-Marsan, France – 1978, Chiddingly, UK

150. Elle Pérez

1989, New York City. Based in New York City, USA

151. Sondra Perry

1986, Perth Amboy, USA. Based in Newark, USA

152. Solange Pessoa

1961, Ferros, Brazil. Based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil

153. Thao Nguyen Phan

1987, Ho Chi Minh. Based in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

154. Julia Phillips

1985, Hamburg, Germany. Based in Chicago, USA and Berlin, Germany

155. Joanna Piotrowska

1985, Warsaw. Based in Warsaw, Poland and London, UK

156. Alexandra Pirici

1982, Bucharest. Based in Bucharest, Romania

157. Anu Põder

1947, Kanepi, Estonia – 2013, Tallinn, Estonia

158. Gisèle Prassinos

1920, Constantinople (now Istanbul), Ottoman Empire (now Turkey) – 2015, Paris, France

159. Christina Quarles

1985, Chicago, USA. Based in Los Angeles, USA

160. Rachilde

1860, Cros, France – 1953, Paris, France

161. Janis Rafa

1984, Athens. Based in Athens, Greece and Amsterdam, Netherlands

162. Alice Rahon

1904, Chenecey-Buillon, France – 1987, Mexico City, Mexico

163. Carol Rama

1918 – 2015, Turin, Italy

164. Paula Rego

1935, Lisbon, Portugal. Based in London, UK

165. Edith Rimmington

1902, Leicester, UK – 1986, Bexhill-on-Sea, UK

166. Enif Robert

1886, Prato, Italy – 1974, Bologna, Italy

167. Luiz Roque

1979, Cachoeira do Sul, Brazil. Based in Sao Paulo, Brazil

168. Rosa Rosà

1884, Vienna, Austria – 1978, Rome, Italy

169. Niki de Saint Phalle

1930, Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – 2002, La Jolla, USA

170. Giovanna Sandri

1923 – 2002, Rome, Italy

171. Pinaree Sanpitak

1961, Bangkok. Based in Bangkok, Thailand

172. Aki Sasamoto

1980, Kanagawa, Japan. Based in New York City, USA

173. Augusta Savage

1892, Green Cove Springs, USA – 1962, New York City, USA

174. Lavinia Schulz e Walter Holdt

1896, Lübben (Spreewald), Germany – 1924, Hamburg, Germany 1899 – 1924, Hamburg, Germany

175. Lillian Schwartz

1927, Cincinnati, USA. Based in New York City, USA

176. Amy Sillman

1955, Detroit, USA. Based in New York City, USA

177. Elias Sime

1968, Addis Abeba. Based in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia

178. Marianna Simnett

1986, London, UK. Based in Berlin, Germany

179. Hélène Smith

1861, Martigny, Switzerland – 1929, Geneva, Switzerland

180. Sable Elyse Smith

1986, Los Angeles, USA. Based in New York City, USA

181. Teresa Solar

1985, Madrid. Based in Madrid, Spain

182. Mary Ellen Solt

1920, Gilmore City, USA – 2007, Santa Clarita, USA

183. P. Staff

1987, Bognor Regis, UK. Based in London, UK and Los Angeles, USA

184. Sophie Taeuber-Arp

1889, Davos, Switzerland – 1943, Zurich, Switzerland

185. Toshiko Takaezu

1922, Pepeekeo, USA – 2011, Honolulu, USA

186. Emma Talbot

1969, Stourbridge, UK. Based in London, UK

187. Dorothea Tanning

1910, Galesburg, USA – 2012, New York City, USA

188. Bridget Tichenor

1917, Paris, France – 1990, Mexico City, Mexico

189. Tecla Tofano

1927, Naples, Italy – 1995, Caracas, Venezuela

190. Josefa Tolrà

1880 – 1959, Cabrils, Spain

191. Tourmaline

1983, Boston, USA. Based in New York City, USA

192. Toyen

1902, Praha, Austro-Hungaric Empire (now Czech Republic) – 1980, Paris, France

193. Rosemarie Trockel

1952, Schwerte, Germany. Based in Berlin, Germany

194. Wu Tsang

1982, Worcester, USA. Based in Zurich, Switzerland

195. Kaari Upson

1970, San Bernardino, USA – 2021, New York City, USA

196. Andra Ursuţa

1979, Salonta, Romania. Based in New York City, USA

197. Grazia Varisco

1937, Milan. Based in Milano, Italy

198. Remedios Varo

1908, Anglès, Spain – 1963, Mexico City, Mexico

199. Sandra Vásquez de la Horra

1967, Viña del Mar, Chile. Based in Berlin, Germany

200. Marie Vassilieff

1884, Smolensk, Russia – 1957, Nogent-sur-Marne, France

201. Cecilia Vicuña

1948, Santiago, Chile. Based in New York City, USA

202. Nanda Vigo

1936 – 2020, Milan, Italy

203. Marianne Vitale

1973, East Rockaway, USA. Based in New York City, USA

204. Raphaela Vogel

1988, Norimberga, Germany. Based in Berlin, Germany

205. Meta Vaux Warrick Fuller

1877, Philadelphia, USA – 1968, Framingham, USA

206. Laura Wheeler Waring

1887, Hartford, USA – 1948, Philadelphia, USA

207. Ulla Wiggen

1942, Stockholm. Based in Stockholm, Sweden

208. Mary Wigman

1886, Hannover, Germany – 1973, Berlin, Germany

209. Müge Yilmaz

1985, Istanbul, Turkey. Based in Amsterdam, Netherlands

210. Frantz Zéphirin

1968, Cap-Haïtien, Haiti. Based in Port-au-Prince, Haiti

211. Zheng Bo

1974, Pechino, China. Based in Lantau Island, Hong Kong

212. Unica Zürn

1916, Berlin, Germany – 1970, Paris, France

213. Portia Zvavahera

1985, Harare. Based in Harare, Zimbabwe