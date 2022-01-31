ar/ge kunst is seeking a new director

The Board of ar/ge kunst invites applications for the position of Artistic Director, part-time (with prospect of moving to full-time), starting January 10, 2023 and limited to three years (with the possibility of extension).

ar/ge kunst is the Kunstverein of Bolzano, an art association that has been involved in the production, presentation and mediation of contemporary art for 37 years and organises up to five exhibitions each year.

The name ar/ge kunst is an abbreviation of the word “Arbeitsgemeinschaft” (working group), which encapsulates the intention to promote and share with the public collective work around the languages of contemporary art and its relationship to different forms of knowledge as well as disciplines such as architecture, design, performance and film. The focus at ar/ge kunst is on identifying innovative artistic positions that go beyond short-lived trends and on presenting work by international, national and regional artists who demonstrate independent artistic approaches to current affairs and issues affecting society and the environment.

The office and exhibition spaces are located in the centre of the old town of Bolzano, South Tyrol.

Areas of Responsibility

–Independent planning, organisation, implementation, curation and communication of the programme of activities

–Press and public-relations work

–Co-development of the annual funding strategy

–Maintaining and expanding relationships with members, audiences, press contacts and funding bodies

Requirements

–Completed degree or equivalent training with a focus on exhibition practice, art theory, art history or equivalent

–Several years’ experience curating exhibition programmes

–Experience of writing and editing texts and publications

–Experience with directing and organising

–Very good knowledge of either German or Italian (with a willingness to learn the other) and very good knowledge of English (South Tyrol is a bilingual territory with Italian and German as its official languages)

–Contacts with an international network of artists, art institutions and the press

–An interest in the South Tyrolean art and cultural scene

–A willingness to live in Bolzano or the surrounding area (in the case of full-time employment)