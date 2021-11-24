“Self-Address” Jeffrey Deitch / Los Angeles

Stacey Gillian Abe, Alezuyo, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 149,8 x 129,5 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Chukwudubem Busayo Ukaigwe, Introspective pause, 2021. Oil on canvas. 152,4 x 182,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Gael Maski, Big Brother, 2021.
Photo collage on canvas and acrylic. 157,4 x 165,1 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Hilary Balu, Na talo boni boloti ezo tekama (How much is sold an illusion), 2021. Painting on canvas.
200,6 x 200,6 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Ngimbi Bakambana, Healing, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 200,6 x 299,7 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Banele Khoza, His aura will tell you everything, 2021. Charcoal, acrylic and acrylic ink on Fabriano paper. 340,3 x 147,3 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Yagazie Emezi, 1, 2021. Photography print. 127 × 76,2 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Rehema Chachage, One up, two down, 2021. Installation. Photographic prints, text, and audio. 152,4 x 228,6 cm per image. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Jeffrey Deitch and Black Rock Senegal are thrilled to announce Self-Addressed, an exhibition of self- portraits by contemporary African artists curated by Kehinde Wiley. The show has opened on November 6, 2021, and will be in view until December 23, 2021.
For this landmark exhibition, Wiley has invited a selection of contemporary African artists living throughout the world to each produce a self-portrait. Together these portraits will present a new exploration of identity, perception, and self-regard within the global stage through the lens of figuration, exploring notions of perspective, authorship and control within acts of expression that directly address the self. This collection of self-portraits will offer an examination of the myth of the monolithic ‘Africa’ and an exploration of contemporary artists’ visual definitions of what it means to be ‘African’ or ‘of Africa.’
Jeffrey Deitch’s full sales commission will be donated to Black Rock Senegal.
As part of its ongoing partnership with Jeffrey Deitch, global platform GOAT is supporting Self-Addressed to expand the discourse around the exhibition and programs of Black Rock Senegal.
Adjei Tawiah, THE GIFT, 2021.
Oil and sponge on canvas. 137,1 x 203,2 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Amoako Boafo, Self portrait- MULTICOLORED, 2021. Paper transfer and oil on canvas. 180,3 x 149,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Collins Obijiaku, Yellow Checked Shirt, 2021. Oil and charcoal on canvas. 180,3 x 149,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Dalila Dalléas Bouzar, My life is a miracle, 2021. Oil on canvas. 180,3 x 149,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Ekene Emeka-Maduka, Hey you ; ) What’s your UCI?, 2021. Oil on birchwood and canvas. Triptych: 30,4 x 45,7 cm, 76,2 x 101,6 cm, 91,4 x 121,9 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Eniwaye Oluwaseyi, Self portrait in red, 2021. Oil on primed canvas. 152,4 x 121,9 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Félicité Codjo, Self Portrait, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 200,6 x 200,6 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Oluwole Omofemi, Deception, 2021.
Oil and acrylic on canvas. 182,8 x 142,2 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
ABOUT BLACK ROCK SENEGAL
Black Rock Senegal (Est. 2019) is a multidisciplinary artist-in-residence program founded by Kehinde Wiley in Dakar, Senegal. The program brings together international artists to live and work at Wiley’s coastal compound for 1-3-month residencies. Designed by Senegalese architect Abib Djenne, the complex includes a residence and studio space for Wiley along with 3 single-occupancy residency apartments with adjacent studio spaces. Black Rock Senegal’s mission is to support new artistic creation through collaborative exchange and to incite change in the global discourse about Africa.
ABOUT KEHINDE WILEY
Kehinde Wiley (b. 1977, Los Angeles) is a world-renowned visual artist, best known for his vibrant portrayals of contemporary African-American and African-Diasporic individuals that subvert the hierarchies and conventions of European and American portraiture. Working in the mediums of painting, sculpture, and video, Wiley’s portraits challenge and reorient art-historical narratives, awakening complex sociopolitical issues that many would prefer remain muted.
Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Unsettle, 2020.
Oil and fabric appliqués on canvas. 213,3 x 137,1 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Temitayo Ogunbiyi, You will look back and be content with the prominent path (note to self), 2020-21. Varnished Japanese ink and acrylic on found fabric. 162,5 x 121,9 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Talut Kareem, Work in progress, 2021. Charcoal and acrylic on canvas. 152,4 x 121,9 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Tosin Kalejaye, The Sojourner, 2021.
Oil & charcoal on canvas. 165,1 x 203,2 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Thania Petersen, Self Portrait, 2021.
Embroidery thread on cotton fabric. 200,6 x 149,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Zohra Opoku, One of Me II, 2017.
Screenprint on vintage cotton, tye dye application, acrylic, hand stitched, denim. 218,4 x 144,7 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Victor Ubah, Ultralight Visit, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 99 x 121,9 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Tyna Adebowale, #DEM, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 200,6 x 207 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
In 2018, Wiley became the first African-American artist to paint an official U.S. Presidential portrait for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. Former U.S. President Barack Obama selected Wiley for this honor. Wiley is the recipient of the U.S. Department of State’s Medal of Arts, Harvard University’s W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, and France’s distinction of Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. He holds a BFA from San Francisco Art Institute, an MFA from Yale University, and honorary doctorates from the Rhode Island School of Design and San Francisco Art Institute. He has held solo exhibitions throughout the United States and internationally, and his works are included in the collections of over 50 public institutions around the world. Wiley is the Founder and President of Black Rock Senegal. He lives and works in Beijing, Dakar, and New York.
ABOUT GOAT
GOAT is the global platform for the greatest products from the past, present and future. Since its founding in 2015, GOAT has become the leading and most trusted sneaker marketplace in the world, and has expanded to offer apparel and accessories from select emerging, contemporary and iconic brands. Through its unique positioning between the primary and resale markets, the company offers styles across various time periods on its digital platforms and in its retail locations, while delivering products to over 30 million members across 170 countries.
Jerry Quarshie, Depictions of Impact – A Portrait of Jeremiah Quarshie, 2021.
Acrylic on canvas.
193 x 149,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Juwon Aderemi, Portrait of a man resting at 7, 2021. Charcoal pencil and oil on canvas. 213,3 x 182,8 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Lindokuhle Khumalo, Smile is luxury, 2021. Acrylic paint on canvas. 160 x 139,7 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Mwangi Hutter, Imbued With Beauty (Beloved Series), 2021. Watercolor, charcoal on canvas.
231,1 x 200,6 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Ludovic Nkoth, Nkoth, 2021. Acrylic on canvas. 201,9 x 115,5 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Moussa Traoré, Le cris et Murmure, 2018. Acrylic on fabric.
180,3 x 149,8 cm. Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Nengi Omuku, Love-Life-Bleeding, 2021.
Oil on Sanyan.
101,6 x 121,9 cm (including dowel). Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
Omar Ba, Untitled.
Oil, pencil, acrylic, ink and gouche on craft paper. 236,2 x 203,2 cm.
Photography by Josh White. Courtesy of the artist.
The artists participating in Self-Addressed are: Stacey Gillian Abe, Tyna Adebowale, Juwon Aderemi, Omar Ba, Ngimbi Bakambana, Hilary Balu, Amoako Boafo, Dalila Dalléas Bouzar, Rehema Chachage, Félicité Codjo, Mbali Dhlamini, Ekene Emeka-Maduka, Yagazie Emezi,Teresa Kutala Firmino, Nonzuzo Gxekwa, Mwangi Hutter, Tosin Kalejaye, Talut Kareem, Banele Khoza, Lindokuhle Khumalo, Salifou Lindou, Epheas Maposa, Gael Maski, Nandipha Mntambo, Shabu Mwangi, Ludovic Nkoth, Collins Obijiaku, Harold Offeh, Temitayo Ogunbiyi, Oluwole Omofemi, Nengi Omuku, Zohra Opoku, Eniwaye Oluwaseyi, Thania Petersen, Zizipho Poswa, Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Jerry Quarshie, Adeji Tawiah, Barthélémy Toguo, Moussa Traoré, Victor Ubah, Chukwudubem Busayo Ukaigwe, Uthman Wahaab, Sylvester Zanoxolo.