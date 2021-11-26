On View

26 November 2021, 9:00 am CET

Julia Phillips “Between Love and Loss” Matthew Marks Gallery / Los Angeles

November 26, 2021
1
2
3
Julia Phillips, Negotiator (#2), 2021. Ceramic, stainless steel, and marble. 198 x 200 x 150 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.
1
2
3
Julia Phillips, Burdened, 2018. Still. HD video loop, black and white, no sound. 57”. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.
1
2
3
Julia Phillips, Dance Marks, 2014. Monotype. 86 x 86 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.

Matthew Marks presents “Between Love and Loss,” Julia Phillips’ first solo exhibition in Los Angeles, comprised of new and preexisting work seen for the first time including sculpture, video, drawings, and monoprints.

Phillips is known for her sculptures that take the form of tools and apparatuses to be used in imagined scenarios ranging from commonplace interactions between two individuals (such as negotiation) to more pointed and one-sided actions (manipulation, objectification). The titles of her works indicate their potential use and who might be wielding them. Phillips’s pairing of fragile ceramic body casts with rigid steel armatures emphasizes the charged nature of these interactions.

1
2
3
4
Julia Phillips, Mediator II, 2021. Ceramic, stainless steel, and nylon hardware. 152 x 137 x 66 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.
1
2
3
4
Julia Phillips, Drainer II, 2021. Ceramic, steel cable, and limestone. Base: 9 x 152 x 89 cm; height of cast: 188 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.
1
2
3
4
Julia Phillips, Purifier II, 2021. Ceramic and stainless steel Sculpture: 13 x 63 x 17 cm; pedestal: 94 x 71 x 28 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.
1
2
3
4
Julia Phillips, Destabilizer, 2018/2021. Ceramic and stainless steel Each sculpture: 3 x 25 x 11 cm; pedestal: 94 x 41 x 41 cm. Courtesy Matthew Marks Gallery, Los Angeles. ©Julia Phillips.

Many of the featured works focus on movement and engagement, such as Negotiator (#2), 2021, a large steel wheel supported by ceramic spokes, and Connection Studies, 2015, a group of four drawings that muse upon the ways physical materials are often joined together. Similarly, traces of movement are inscribed onto the surface of Dance Marks, 2014, and two videos reference the body in motion.

While much of Phillips’s work has examined the power dynamics at play in external interactions, she has recently started to explore the relationships one has with oneself. A new series of sculptures debuted here, the Purifiers, is influenced by various spiritual practices and illustrates this notion of inward-facing reflection.

The exhibition’s title is a reference to American opera singer Jessye Norman, an influential figure for the artist, and speaks to the experience of living through the past eighteen months.

Julia Phillips: Between Love and Loss is on view at 1062 North Orange Grove from October 16 to December 23, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. For additional information, please contact Beau Rutland at 212-243-0200 or beau@matthewmarks.com

Find more stories

On View