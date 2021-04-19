Art History from Home: Whitney Museum presents Dawoud Bey: An American Project

This series of online talks by the Whitney’s Joan Tisch Teaching Fellows highlights works in the Museum’s collection and recent exhibitions to illuminate critical topics in American art from 1900 to the present. During each thirty-minute session, participants are invited to comment and ask questions through a moderated chat. Sessions are available live only, Tuesdays at 6 pm and Thursdays at 12 pm, but topics and speakers do periodically repeat. Check back here for more sessions added regularly.

This session explores the work of photographer Dawoud Bey, who uses his camera to visualize communities and histories that have been underrepresented. From his tender and perceptive portraits to more recent work that takes a historic turn, Bey’s images pose existential questions that suggest not just a kind of personal expression but the power and possibility of bearing witness through photography.

Josh Lubin-Levy is a Joan Tisch Senior Teaching Fellow at the Whitney and recently completed his Ph.D. in performance studies at NYU. For the past ten years, Lubin-Levy has worked as a dance dramaturg and performance curator, and is the editor-in-chief of the Movement Research Performance Journal. He currently teaches in the department of visual studies at the New School and at Wesleyan University.

Free with registration.