Dune journal second issue: “Manifesto”

Writings on fashion, project and visual culture.

Dune Vol. 001 n. 002 is out now. The title of the second issue, “Manifesto”, is examined in terms of its relations with the culture of design and the visual arts and the journal hosts a wide range of interpretations of its theme, pursuing an idea of crossing disciplinary boundaries that lies at the root of the editorial adventure. Fashion, design and visual culture have retained their central position but in open and constant dialogue with other languages and other forms of expression.

Dune is a themed journal directed by Maria Luisa Frisa (IUAV University of Venice) and published by Flash Art, with graphic design by Think Work Observe. It reflects interests in research, writing methods and theoretical production of the team of the fashion courses at IUAV.

On cover: Kensuke Koike, Forever Mine, 2020. Layered prints. Courtesy and © Kensuke Koike. Special project conceived for Dune.

