Open Call – “Year of Uncertainty” (YoU) – Queens Museum Artists-in-Residence Program

The Queens Museum (QM) is focusing on a “Year of Uncertainty” (YoU) – an Artists-in-Residence 18-month-long program. Artists and cultural professionals are called to be involved in the museum’s center to work together with communities and the QM team to represent the museum both locally and internationally.

The Queens Museum is creating new schemes for connecting the Museum and the community, through (YoU) – which will focus on themes of Care, Repair, Play, Justice and The Future. YoU will unite both well-known and emerging artists, collectives, community organizations and experts of various sectors. The Queens Museum will provide locations and resources to develop into a space for research, partnership and production.

The QM will offer free space and a salary to support production to create virtual and/or in-person programs such as Education, Interpretation, Public Programs, Community Engagement, Exhibitions, Books and Publications, Archives and Collections, Communications, Digital Content, and Visitor Services.

A jury will select six YoU Artists-in-Residence based on how the artist is able to express the YoU themes – Care, Repair, Play, Justice, and The Future.