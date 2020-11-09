New Museum presents Shock and Awe: Painting Violence

Featuring curators Lucy Lippard and Peter Eleey and art historian David McCarthy, this panel—moderated by Kraus Family Curator Gary Carrion-Murayari—will take its cues from Peter Saul’s use of shock to consider art that delves headfirst into injustice, war, and oppression.

Please register via Zoom for this online program here.

Peter Eleey is the Chief Curator of MoMA PS1, which he joined in 2010. Eleey most recently co-organized Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991–2011 with Curator Ruba Katrib.

Lucy R. Lippard is a writer, activist, sometime curator, and author of 25 books on contemporary art and cultural criticism, including The Lure of the Local: Senses of Place in a Multicentered Society (1997), Down Country: The Tano of the Galisteo Basin, 1250-1782 (2010), Undermining: A Wild Ride through Land Use, Politics, and Art in the Changing West (2014), and most recently Pueblo Chico: Land and Lives in Galisteo Since 1814 (2020). She has co-founded various artists’ organizations and publications. She lives off the grid in rural Galisteo, New Mexico, where for 24 years she has edited the monthly community newsletter El Puente de Galisteo.

David McCarthy is a professor of art history at Rhodes College. He is the author of The Nude in American Painting, 1950–1980 (1998); Pop Art (2000); H. C. Westermann at War: Art and Manhood in Cold War America (2004); American Artists Against War, 1935–2010(2015); and numerous essays about American art of the mid-twentieth century.