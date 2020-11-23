New Museum presents Day With(out) Art 2020: TRANSMISSIONS

New Museum partners with Visual AIDS for Day With(out) Art 2020 to present TRANSMISSIONS, a program of six new videos considering the impact of HIV and AIDSbeyond the United States. The video program brings together artists working across the world: Jorge Bordello (Mexico), Gevi Dimitrakopoulou (Greece), Las Indetectables (Chile), Lucía Egaña Rojas (Chile/Spain), Charan Singh (India/UK), and George Stanley Nsamba (Uganda).

TRANSMISSIONS will play in the New Museum Theater onsite, with social distancing, from 12pm-5pm on a loop. Screenings are free with Museum admission.

The program does not intend to give a comprehensive account of the global AIDSepidemic, but provides a platform for a diversity of voices from beyond the United States, offering insight into the divergent and overlapping experiences of people living with HIVaround the world today. The six commissioned videos cover a broad range of subjects, such as the erasure of women living with HIV in South America, ineffective Western public health campaigns in India, and the realities of stigma and disclosure for young people in Uganda.

As the world continues to adapt to living with a new virus, COVID-19, these videos offer an opportunity to reflect on the resonances and differences between the two epidemics and their uneven distribution across geography, race, and gender. Visual AIDS is a New York-based non-profit that utilizes art to fight AIDS by provoking dialogue, supporting HIV+ artists, and preserving a legacy, because AIDS is not over.