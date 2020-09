What’s Love Got To Do With It? pairs six contemporary poets discussing the topic of love: CAConrad and LeAnne Howe, Alice Notley and Precious Okoyomon, and Ariana Reines and Sophie Robinson. Programmed and curated by artist Beatrice Gibson, this three-part podcast series makes sonic space in which these poets share, listen and respond to one another’s work, and features unique compositions by Crystabel Riley and Seymour Wright.