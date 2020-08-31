Onassis Foundation presents The School of Infinite Rehearsals, a collective research program

ONASSIS AiR, the (inter)national artistic research residency program in Athens convenes for the first time The School year of Infinite Rehearsals. Inspired by the title of a novel by Wilson Harris, The School of Infinite Rehearsals, is conceived as a collective research program focused on two thematic areas we find urgent to explore: identities & ecologies.

The School of Infinite Rehearsals is composed of four Movement Groups, each consisting of six participants who will engage in a collective “rehearsal”, bringing their own “instrument” in the form of their existing practice that clearly engages with one of the research topic areas in a radical way. The participants of each Movement Group were selected by previous participants of Onassis ΑiR through an Open Call addressed to artists, designers, activists, collectives, educators, lawyers, performance and film makers, economists, philosophers, and other practitioners. Τhis year’s curriculum will be co-shaped by 23 selected participants, the conveners of Fall & Spring Movement groups, as well as other collaborators and guests.