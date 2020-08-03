New Museum presents Lynn Hershman Leeson in Conversation with Margot Norton

New Museum presents a special conversation between artist Lynn Hershman Leeson and New Museum Curator Margot Norton in advance of Hershman Leeson’s forthcoming exhibition “Twisted.” Known for her groundbreaking contributions to media art, Lynn Hershman Leeson has created an innovative and prescient body of work that mines the intersections of technology and the self. Her first solo museum show in New York will bring together a selection of her work from over fifty years in drawing, sculpture, video, photography, and interactive and net-based works, focusing on themes of transmutation, identity construction, and the evolution of the cyborg. In this conversation, Hershman Leeson and Norton will unpack some of the ideas behind the works in the exhibition, which often illuminate the political and social consequences of scientific advances on our most intimate selves. They will also discuss the process behind a new body of work Hershman Leeson is producing specifically for the exhibition, titled Twisted Gravity and developed in collaboration with the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, which incorporates newly developed technologies to purify toxicities caused by plastic and other contaminants in water.