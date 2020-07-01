Sadler’s Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation and École des Sables present Dancing at Dusk — A moment with Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring, now available on demand

Sadler’s Wells, Pina Bausch Foundation and École des Sables present Dancing at Dusk — A moment with Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring.

In this stunning film, Pina Bausch’s iconic choreography The Rite of Spring is danced in an extraordinary setting, on the beach in Toubab Dialaw, Senegal.

Filmed as the world descended into lockdown it captures the last rehearsal of a specially assembled company of 38 dancers from 14 African countries, and documents a unique moment in their preparations for an international tour. A rare opportunity to watch one of the world’s greatest dance works.

Available now on demand at the price of £5 or currency equivalent.