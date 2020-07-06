Lakuti & Tama Sumo announce Uzuri Recordings Retrospective Charity Compilation

Lakuti & Tama Sumo have compiled Uzuri Recordings Retrospective Charity Compilation a retrospective compilation comprising of Lakuti’s Uzuri Recordings. The earnings from the album, available via Bandcamp, will be donated to the Triangle Project.

The Triangle Project is a Cape Town-based non profit organization supporting LGBTQIA+ folk, particularly those on the margins of society. Launched in 1996, their mission is to contribute towards eradicating discrimination against and within the LGBTQIA+ persons. Their work includes support services, community engagement & research and advocacy & policy.