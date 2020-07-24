Reviews

24 July 2020, 9:00 am CET

"La Kaz" Balice Hertling / Paris

July 24, 2020
“La Kaz”. Installation view at Balice Hertling, Paris. Courtesy of Balice Hertling Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Lorrie in her bedroom, l’Étang, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 80 x 100 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Ornella, Front de mer Saint Paul, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 80 x 100 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, kaz n°7, Saint Anne, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 80 x 100 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Father and son, Saint Paul, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 80 x 100 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Before the dancehall party, Front de mer Saint Paul, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 50 x 60 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Boys, l’Étang, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 50 x 60 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Afternoon in the hood, Cité Panon, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 50 x 60 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.
Fabien Vilrus and Nicolas Guichard, Cousins in the garden, Bras Panon, Réunion, 2019. Hand Printed C-Print. 50 x 60 cm. Courtesy of the artists and Balice Hertling, Paris.

Draped in pink light, a young woman sits on a flower-patterned bed. Lorrie in Her Bedroom, L’Étang, Réunion (all works 2019), located near the entrance to “La Kaz,” a photography exhibition on view at Balice Hertling’s Belleville space, greets the visitor with a melancholic yet disdainful attitude. The viewer’s gaze almost feels displaced by this subdued genre scene that evokes a recurring moment in anyone’s life: coming home and reflecting on the day’s passage. This intimate take on documentary photography became photographer Fabien Vilrus and fashion designer Nicolas Guichard’s methodology for capturing life on Reunion Island. Helped by curator Juan Corrales, the duo photographed an often-ignored French territory, representing rarely heard local voices through imagery that is even rarer in the contemporary art landscape.

Hence the decision to shoot young people they did not know, favoring a neutral point of view. They came into their lives like discreet guests, as in Father and Son, Saint Paul, Réunion, in which the camera finds itself in a random yet remarkably choreographed living room. Indeed, every photograph has been framed to make the visitor believe in a conveniently photogenic reality, as hinted at by the color-coordinated flower bouquet in the corner. If the photographer has tried only to document what he saw, his mannered process reveals the inherent beauty of the inhabitants, or rather their dignity, their right to representation, and the beneficence of an aesthetic existence. The framing also showcases the sinuosity and muted colors of the traditional houses that gave their name to the exhibition and which form the mirror image of the portrait series. For these structures seem to already belong to the past, conveying an atmosphere endangered by globalization and architectural homogenization1 — an uneasiness almost hiding behind the images.

Contextualizing Nicolas Guichard’s first collection in an everyday setting, the artists play with the ambiguity of photography, the gray area between pure document and staged image. They also formulate an aesthetic that flirts with the uncanny.2 Ornella, Front de Mer Saint Paul, Réunion portrays an apparitional woman skillfully double-framed by the car’s window, as if the photographer stopped on the side of a deserted road to go to the beach in the middle of the night. The same woman appears in Before the Dancehall Party and, following the feeling of displacement evoked before, the pair of images exhale an odd ambiance due to their oneiric aspect. Displacement then expresses a mode of what appears other or never-before-seen. The subjects of the photographs, and their strength, also evoke the free-floating feeling of fearful interaction that defines much of contemporary life. As a setting for the uncanny, displacement — of the subject and the viewer — is therefore a way to express singularity and legitimacy in the framing of an image, investing it with an almost holy presence.

Reunion Island has often been trapped in representations deeply rooted in colonialism, exoticism, tourism, or a kind of fetishistic social realism.3 Here, the artists share a vision of an island they know, allowing its inhabitants an alternative to the tropes they have suffered from and at the same time making a statement: that the aesthetic is indeed political.

1 In a text accompanying the exhibition, French political scientist and historian Françoise Vergès states that “the Kaz is disappearing to the profit of constructions bearing little relevance with the climate and (…) ignore the requirements of day-to-day life for a great segment of the population leaving under the poverty line”.

2 The odd and the uncanny are terms quoted by Freud in his famous article “Das Unheimliche”. Freud refers to the uncanny as an aesthetic category and the point at which “the distinction between imagination and reality is effaced, as when something that we have hitherto regarded as imaginary appears before us in reality”.

3 Françoise Vergès also underlines the fact that their own image as too often been imposed to the Reunionese, compelling them to an exotic fantasy, the idea of an “island of mixed backgrounds, concealing the complexity and multiplicity of the Reunionese people”.

