Centre d’Art Contemporain Genève releases BLK SPLLS by Nkisi, in support of Black Lives Matter

In support of Black Lives Matter — and in conjunction with Bandcamp’s action day— the Centre presents BLK SPLLS by Congolese DJ and producer Melika Ngombe Kolongo, alias Nkisi. ⁠

“BLK SPLLS is a collection of sonic spells written between 2013 – 2016. While conducting these spells I was interested in translating survival concerns as performative action. One always in movement and never complete.

Using strategies of survival as ways ok knowing the hidden invisible kins of knowledge and as the only way to divert…

Beyond the limits of imposed language. Beyond the limits of the living machine of dehumanizationCreating meaning through performative action. Becomes Anti – Music – against method and genre.

As when the veil shatters, the invisible realm appears for a few moments before disappearing in the abyss of ‘rationalized meaning’”

– Nkisi, 2020

100% of the revenue of the release are given to #BlackLivesMatter by the artist. The Centre has donated to Black Lives Matter’s fund and invites everyone to do so in response to the artist’s initiative and in solidarity with the movement.