Gucci: “No Space, Just a Place. Eterotopia” at Daelim Museum, Seoul

“No Space, Just A Place. Eterotopia“, powered by Gucci, is opening at Daelim Museum, the first Gucci Place in Seoul. Taking its cue from the complex history of independent and alternative art spaces in Seoul and Gucci’s reflections on eterotopia, the exhibition proposes a new definition of what an “other space” might be: place in which the understanding of otherness comes to life.

The exhibition, curated by Myriam Ben Salah, known for her radical aesthetic vision, formulates a new definition of “being together.” Using strong visual imagery, imbued with humor and magical realism, the participating artists playfully question the narrow perspectives of our society’s dominant discourses in a way that perfectly chimes with Gucci’s eclectic, contemporary vision.

Some of the innovative space selected to show at the Daelim Museum are: Audio Visual Pavilion, Boan1942, d/p, Hapjungjigu, OF, Post Territory Ujeongguk, space illi, Space One, Tastehouse, White Noise. Each of them will present a project ideated in collaboration with curator Myriam Ben Salah, choosing works by the artists they represent and support.

In order to enrich the dialogue, Myriam Ben Salah has invited local and international artists to show their works as immersive installation inspired by the near future or fantastic mythologies. Meriem Bennani, Olivia Erlanger, Cécile B. Evans, Kang Seung Lee e Martine Syms all present projects that put into discussion in a playful way the narrow perspective of the normative dominant narratives in perfect accord with Gucci’s singular eclectic and contemporary vision. The themes evoked are displacement, biotechnologies, queer culture, hybridization.