Hauser & Wirth launch ArtLab: the first entirely VR-based exhibition

Hauser & Wirth announces the gallery’s first entirely VR-based exhibition under the newly launched research and innovation arm, ArtLab. Opening on 30 April the group exhibition, entitled “Beside Itself“, takes place in the gallery of the future, Hauser & Wirth Menorca, allowing visitors a first look at the art centre ahead of its opening in 2021. Visitors will be able to experience the exhibition created in HWVR, a first in virtual reality exhibition modeling, through the gallery’s website.

The HWVR exhibition “Beside Itself” takes its title from a wall piece by Lawrence Weiner and brings together text-based works from the following artists: Louise Bourgeois, Mark Bradford, Charles Gaines, Ellen Gallagher, Jenny Holzer, Roni Horn, Luchita Hurtado, Mike Kelley, Glenn Ligon, Damon McCarthy, Paul McCarthy, Bruce Nauman, Lorna Simpson and Lawrence Weiner. Spanning a period from the 1970s to the present day, these works explore the intersection of text and the visual image from Bourgeois’s etching Le Coeur Est La to Mark Bradford’s bold printed words in New York City.